REZ GAS World Premiere to be Presented at The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Rob Kempson, Artistic Director of The Capitol Theatre Port Hope, has shared a cast and creative team update for August's world premiere production of Rez Gas by Cale Crowe (Alderville First Nation) and Genevieve Adam (Cobourg), part of the theatre's mainstage summer season. Already hailed as one of the most promising theatre productions to see this summer, Rez Gas is a beautiful expression of Indigenous joy with a hip-hop-infused, unforgettable score.

After moving away from his home reservation to pursue a music career, Destin stumbles back into town with unexpected car trouble and lands at the Wide Wigwam, diner. There he finds many of those who he left behind and who want to remind him of his history and his place in the community.

Rez Gas features Vinnie Alberto, Dillan Meighan-Chiblow and John Wamsley as a trio of old friends at the centre of the action. The ensemble also features Michelle Bardach, Jonathan Fisher, Nicole Joy-Fraser, and Emma Rudy. The piece is directed by Herbie Barnes. Orchestrations and Music Supervision by Jeff Newberry, with a band led by Music Director Sarah Richardson, and featuring Kia Rose, Emry Tupper, and David Schotzko.

Says Crowe: "Rez Gas is a labour of love that takes loose inspiration from my own upbringing on the Alderville First Nation territory; some audience members that come from back home may see some semblance of themselves and their home brought to life through our show through its setting, characters, and even costume choices.

The Capitol Theatre is an integral element to the creation of this project - without Rob Kempson's encouragement and guidance, I'd never have even dreamed of pursuing something like this as it seemed to fall so far outside of what I considered to be my skills as a musician and songwriter. So many people locally have already expressed their excitement in anticipation of the world premiere. It's knowing that I have this kind of support, regardless of my own nerves, that keeps me looking forward to seeing this show with them."

The Rez Gas creative team also includes set designer Jung-Hye Kim, Costume Designer Yolonda Skelton, lighting designer Jareth Li, sound designer Emily C Porter, stage manager Kat Chin and assistant stage manager Ada Aguilar, choreographer Monica Dotter, and copyist Haneul Yi.