Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

SIX will be performed at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre August 12 through September 10, 2023 before heading to Toronto

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

The Queens have been announced for the Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

SIX will be performed at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre August 12 through September 10, 2023. It will then travel to Toronto, playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 23 to December 17, 2023.

Starring as Henry VIII’s wives are: Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.

They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Liz Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.

“Casting for SIX was conducted across Canada and the United States,” explained David Mirvish. “We are delighted by the cast of 10 multi-talented and dynamic actors and the powerful band. They represent an exciting new generation of theatre artists, and we are honoured to have them tell the empowering story of this celebrated and exciting new musical in Canada.”


 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school’s Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread.  The show’s popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, South Korea.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.  Casting is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC, US Casting by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.



