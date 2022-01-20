Prima Ballerina Chan Hon Goh to Host Masterclass

Prima Ballerina Chan Hon Goh C.M., D.Litt will bring her Canadian Masterclass Series to 17 cities across Canada between January 23 and March 11, 2022. Renowned for her prolific career as a Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada, and her work as Director of Goh Ballet Academy, Chan Hon Goh is providing this opportunity for mentorship to dance students looking to bridge the gap from student to professional. The Canadian Masterclass Series is also an opportunity for students to be considered for scholarships to further their dance training. There are two funding opportunities available including the newly created Reitmans' Diversity Scholarship Award and the National Scholarship Award.

"Creating the Reitmans' Diversity Scholarship Award was an important step for me when providing mentorship to students participating in the Masterclass Series," says Chan Hon Goh. "Making this award available to those who are faced with racial, gender and physical biases as part of their passage to professionalism emphasizes my commitment to diversifying our incredible art form and pledges additional support to help dancers that have been traditionally underrepresented in classical ballet reach their goals while accessing advanced training."

With the world gradually embracing a return to live performances, Ms. Goh will mentor participants on how to rekindle the vibrancy of performing variations. Accessing select variations from the iconic classical ballet, Swan Lake, Ms. Goh will nurture emotional artistic nuances and celebrate the unique qualities of every dancer.

"My Masterclass Series is an opportunity for students to build and train while inspiring their passion for performance as we prepare to return to stages around the world," explains Chan Hon Goh, Goh Ballet Academy Director. "Our goal for the 2022 Canadian Masterclass Series is to reignite the importance of performing in each of our students and reconnect dancers to the self-expression and emotional brilliance available through dance."

Presented by the Goh Ballet Canada Society & RBC and held annually across Canada, Masterclass Series participants will be given thought-provoking coaching by the Canadian ballet superstar.

Adds Goh, "the Swan Lake repertoire piece we are using in this series is integral for all dancers looking to rejuvenate their performance skills. The focus of my teaching will be to inspire and motivate students as we refine technical execution and elevate performance interpretations empowering them to let individuality shine."

An added opportunity for personalized mentorship, all participants are invited to join Ms. Goh for an exclusive Q&A as part of the Masterclass Series and students will have the chance to submit their questions for Ms. Goh to answer on the day ahead of time.

"As we continue to live through this extraordinary challenging time, the need to foster and promote confidence, hope and resiliency, has never been more important for the mental health of our youth today. The Canadian Masterclass Series is making a meaningful difference in the lives of young dancers. That's why RBC in BC is excited to partner with the world-class and awe-inspiring Chan Hon Goh to help create a positive impact for emerging dance talent in Canada", says Martin Thibodeau, Regional President - British Columbia, RBC Royal Bank.

There are two scholarship categories available to participants in the Canadian Masterclass Series:

The Reitmans' Diversity Scholarship Award is available to gifted and persevering students who belong to or identify with underrepresented populations in the art of classical ballet. Chan Hon Goh and Goh Ballet Canada Society recognize that racial, gender and physical biases may prevent promising students from accessing resources to further their dance goals. Sponsored by Reitmans', this Diversity scholarship award with a total amount of $5,000 available is the start of initiatives to foster inclusion and diversity in the art form of ballet and provide those with the will a way to pursue excellence. Students who identify may apply with support from their school as part of the registration process.

The National Scholarship Award is sponsored by the Goh Ballet Canada Society. Any student taking part in the class is automatically eligible. Criteria for scholarship award is based on level of output, performance and technical ability demonstrated during the class. Awardees are selected solely at the discretion of Ms Goh. A total amount of $5,000CAD will be awarded in scholarships to participants across the country.

The Masterclass Series will be presented across Canada, virtually and in-person, per the following schedule:

January 30, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST - IN-PERSON

Calgary, AB at Decidedly Jazz Danceworks

February 6, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST - IN-PERSON

Edmonton, AB at the Edmonton School of Ballet

February 13, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST - IN-PERSON

Vancouver, BC at Goh Ballet Main

February 25, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST - IN-PERSON

Kelowna, BC at the Canadian School of Ballet

February 27, 2022, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST - VIRTUALLY hosted from Goh Ballet Main

Eastern Region - Montreal, Niagara, Hamilton, London and Ottawa

Central & Western Regions - Winnipeg, Saskatoon, White Horse, Victoria, Nanaimo, Kamloops and Prince George

March 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST - IN-PERSON

Toronto, ON at Goh Ballet Bayview

The Masterclass Series is open to Piqué Class (Junior Level) and Jeté Class (Senior Level) students, ages 10 to 19+. Registration for each masterclass costs $30+GST and can be processed online: https://www.gohballet.com/programs/masterclasses/