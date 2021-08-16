Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival

pixeltracker

Featuring: Shakura Dickson as Margaret, Landon Doak as William, Allan Louis as John and the Earl of Leicester, and Shannon Taylor as Mary and Queen Elizabeth I.

Aug. 16, 2021  

I AM WILLIAM opened this weekend at the Stratford Festival and runs through September 12!

Check out photos below!

Margaret Shakespeare has a dazzling talent for writing, which she yearns to put to serious use. But in an age lethally suspicious of female intellect and literacy, how can she find a way to fulfil her authorial ambitions yet still survive? Fortunately, she has a brother, William, who isn't much of a writer but who wants to make it as an actor - and friends in high places have just the role for him. Tapping into our fascination with the enigma of William Shakespeare's life and how he came to write those plays - and the seemingly endless speculation in some quarters about whether he really did - this light-hearted yet genuinely passionate interweaving of comedy, song and poetic fancy spins a playful and witty yarn that will delight younger audiences and adults alike.

For tickets & more information, please visit:

https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/I-Am-William

DETAILS:

I Am William

Text by Rébecca Déraspe

Music by Chloé Lacasse and Benoit Landry

English translation by Leanna Brodie

Book, lyrics and score developed at Théâtre Le Clou

Directed by Esther Jun

Featuring:

Shakura Dickson as Margaret

Landon Doak as William

Allan Louis as John and the Earl of Leicester

Shannon Taylor as Mary and Queen Elizabeth I

Runs through September 12

Under the Tom Patterson Theatre Canopy at the Stratford Festival

Photo credit: David Hou

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak, Shannon Taylor, Allan Louis, and Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson and Shannon Taylor

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shannon Taylor and Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson and Allan Louis

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shannon Taylor

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak and Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak and Allan Louis

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Allan Louis

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak and Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson and Landon Doak

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shannon Taylor, Allan Louis, and Landon Doak as William in I Am William.

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak, Shannon Taylor, and Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Landon Doak and Allan Louis

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson

Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
Shakura Dickson and Landon Doak


Related Articles View More Toronto Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Hannah Cruz Photo
Hannah Cruz

More Hot Stories For You

  • Austin Shakespeare Announces The Bard & Bollywood Acting Class
  • FUN HOME Will Be Performed by Uptown Players This Month
  • Penfold Theatre Company Announces 2021-22 Season
  • AGLIFF Announces Films For PRISM 34