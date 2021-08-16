Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival

I AM WILLIAM opened this weekend at the Stratford Festival and runs through September 12!

Margaret Shakespeare has a dazzling talent for writing, which she yearns to put to serious use. But in an age lethally suspicious of female intellect and literacy, how can she find a way to fulfil her authorial ambitions yet still survive? Fortunately, she has a brother, William, who isn't much of a writer but who wants to make it as an actor - and friends in high places have just the role for him. Tapping into our fascination with the enigma of William Shakespeare's life and how he came to write those plays - and the seemingly endless speculation in some quarters about whether he really did - this light-hearted yet genuinely passionate interweaving of comedy, song and poetic fancy spins a playful and witty yarn that will delight younger audiences and adults alike.

For tickets & more information, please visit:

https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/I-Am-William

