Photos: I AM WILLIAM Opens at the Stratford Festival
I AM WILLIAM opened this weekend at the Stratford Festival and runs through September 12!
Check out photos below!
Margaret Shakespeare has a dazzling talent for writing, which she yearns to put to serious use. But in an age lethally suspicious of female intellect and literacy, how can she find a way to fulfil her authorial ambitions yet still survive? Fortunately, she has a brother, William, who isn't much of a writer but who wants to make it as an actor - and friends in high places have just the role for him. Tapping into our fascination with the enigma of William Shakespeare's life and how he came to write those plays - and the seemingly endless speculation in some quarters about whether he really did - this light-hearted yet genuinely passionate interweaving of comedy, song and poetic fancy spins a playful and witty yarn that will delight younger audiences and adults alike.
For tickets & more information, please visit:
https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/I-Am-William
DETAILS:
I Am William
Text by Rébecca Déraspe
Music by Chloé Lacasse and Benoit Landry
English translation by Leanna Brodie
Book, lyrics and score developed at Théâtre Le Clou
Directed by Esther Jun
Featuring:
Shakura Dickson as Margaret
Landon Doak as William
Allan Louis as John and the Earl of Leicester
Shannon Taylor as Mary and Queen Elizabeth I
Runs through September 12
Under the Tom Patterson Theatre Canopy at the Stratford Festival
Photo credit: David Hou
