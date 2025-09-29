Peking Acrobats, Itzhak Perlman, and Hayato Sumino Set for Spring 2026 Concerts at Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall has confirmed three major performances for Spring 2026, featuring the spectacular Peking Acrobats, violin legend Itzhak Perlman, and piano virtuoso Hayato Sumino.

Performance Schedule

PEKING ACROBATS

Friday, April 10, 2026

The Peking Acrobats return to North America with a dazzling performance that combines grace, precision, and jaw-dropping athleticism. Featuring performers from The Shanghai Circus, the production evokes the festive spirit of a traditional Chinese carnival, captivating audiences of all ages with breathtaking feats and vibrant pageantry.

Monday, April 20, 2026

Violin legend Itzhak Perlman returns to Roy Thomson Hall in celebration of his 80th birthday season, joined by his longtime recital partner, pianist Rohan De Silva. Beloved worldwide for his artistry, humanity, and irrepressible joy in making music, Perlman will perform a program of violin showpieces sure to dazzle and inspire.

HAYATO SUMINO

Saturday, May 2, 2026

International piano sensation Hayato Sumino will make his Roy Thomson Hall debut following a remarkable year as OPUS KLASSIK’s first-ever double award winner. Known for his virtuosic yet tender interpretations of classical repertoire, Sumino also weaves in jazz improvisation, original composition, and influences from film and video-game scores, creating a unique concert experience that defies convention.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at roythomsonhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.