Original Musical SUPER SCHOOL Gets Virtual Debut

After the global pandemic dashed dreams of an opening night, the writers and teenage cast of the original teen musical Super School, under the leadership of Bravo Academy Artistic Director Melissa Bencic, decided the show must go on - online.

"We wanted to continue developing this fantastic show to give both students and artists a continued opportunity to come together, collaborate, and create art," says Bencic.

Commissioned and produced by Bravo Academy and New Music Theatre Intensives, Super School follows teenage Alissa, whose anxiety makes her turn invisible - could her super powers be more embarrassing? On her first day at Super Public High School, however, she discovers that she isn't the only one struggling to control her "gifts." Will Alissa and her new classmates be able to overcome their insecurities to win the All-Powers Tournament? And more importantly, will they rise to the occasion when they discover a supervillain in their midst? Super School is a show about friendship, ability, and what it takes to be a hero.

Students have gathered online to rehearse since late April, learning music and practicing choreography reconceived for the virtual format. The original musical-in-development is now set to have its debut on May 29th, streamed live on Youtube for ticketholders.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime project where you combine with a unique creative team and a powerhouse cast to tell a story that you all believe in," says director Richard Ouzounian. "The fact that we're putting it together in difficult times and all learning a whole new skill-set on our feet only makes it even more special to us. This is one show we won't ever forget!"

Super School is written by Daniel Abrahamson (Stars of Mars, BMI NYC) and Sarah Mucek (BMI NYC), directed by Richard Ouzounian (Stratford Festival, Toronto Star critic), and choreographed by Kayla James (Stratford, Shaw, Charlottetown Festival).

Bravo Academy's New Music Theatre Intensives was created to provide innovative music theatre training, specializing in contemporary musicals for our next generation of performers. Since 2013, the program has produced multiple world premieres and a sold-out, critically-acclaimed remount of Drama 101 at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2019.

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts

in associated with New Music Theatre Intensives presents

Super School, a musical in development

Music & Lyrics by Daniel Abrahamson

Book & Lyrics by Sarah Mucek

featuring Daniela Bauer, Ella Chung, Aviv Cohen, Alan Cui, Emeline Edgett, Callista Foti, Anton Gillis-Adelman, Lucas Kalechstein, Jeri Leader, Tyler Malazo, Rachel Savlov, Elyse Sugarman, and Emma Waller.

Artistic Director: Melissa Bencic

Directed by Richard Ouzounian

Associate Director/Choreographer: Kayla James

Music Director: Daniel Abrahamson

Associate Music Director: Jake Schindler

Video Editor: Taran Kim

Production Manager: Julie-Rae King

Assistant Stage Manager: Christoph Ibrahim

Performances:

Friday May 29 7:30pm

Saturday May 30 7:30pm

Runtime: 75 minutes

Trailer

Tickets:

On sale May 22nd, 2020

Pay-what-you-can tickets available online at Eventbrite





