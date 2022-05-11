OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW to Return This Summer
Outdoors @ The Shaw will feature Coffee Concerts, A Year With Frog and Toad- In Concert, and more.
The Shaw Festival will once again go al fresco with a series of specially produced performances, concert series and curated experiences throughout the summer and fall. Popular Outdoors @ The Shaw events return with new enchanting and imaginative encounters at various locations in and around the Festival grounds and Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The 2022 version of Outdoors @ The Shaw will feature:
COFFEE CONCERTS
June 5, Festival Theatre Lobby, 10 Queen's Parade, 10:30 a.m.
August 28 and October 2, The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
10:30 a.m.
Classical music concerts performed by members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra.
$10
The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - IN CONCERT
Music by Robert Reale, Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
Originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner,
Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman
World Premiere at the Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Directed by Jonathan Tan
Music direction by Ryan deSouza
Intern music direction by Paul Rodermond
Designed by Judith Bowden
June 12 to July 24, various performance times
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
Frog (Drew Plummer) and Toad (Mike Nadajewski) couldn't be more different from one another, yet they are the best of friends. Based on the beloved children's series by Arnold Lobel and complemented by a Tony Award-nominated score and book, the critically acclaimed musical A Year with Frog and Toad celebrates the enduring bonds of friendship ... warts and all. This charming family-friendly one-hour concert also features the talents of Alexis Gordon, Graeme Kitagawa*, James Daly and Jenny L. Wright.
Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius, assistant stage manager; and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage manager.
$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth
The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.
WHAT'S IN YOUR SONGBOOK?
June 15, August 31 and September 16, 8 p.m.
East Lawn Tent, 10 Queen's Parade
An intimate and interactive evening featuring favourite audition songs and entertaining anecdotes from Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza and members of the Ensemble.
$20
FAIRGROUND
Directed by Molly Atkinson
Designed by Paige Prystupa
July 2 to September 28, various performance times
Festival Theatre Gardens, 10 Queen's Parade
Set amid the backdrop of the Festival Theatre's lush grounds, this family-friendly celebration of the arts and the connectedness of the human spirit features an hour-long array of song, music, dance, visual arts and a few hidden talents.
Created and presented by Kristopher Bowman, Shane Carty, James Daly, Kristi Frank, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Gabrielle Jones, Graeme Kitagawa*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*, Jay Turvey and Jenny L. Wright.
Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius and Melania Radelicki, assistant stage managers; and Jordine De Guzman and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage managers.
$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth
SPEAKEASIES
July 16, August 27 and September 24, 7 p.m.
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
An evening of jazz favourites under the stars featuring Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza, members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra and special guests.
$20
Speakeasies are sponsored by Critelli's Fine Furniture and Spirit in Niagara - Small Batch Distillery.
The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.
GOSPEL CHOIR
Directed by Jeremiah Sparks
July 17, August 7 and September 4, 10:30 a.m.
The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade
A morning concert filled with the inspirational sounds of gospel music presented by Shaw Festival company and community members.
$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth
SHAWGROUND
Directed by Marla McLean
Designed by Emily Dotson
Festival Theatre Gardens, 10 Queen's Parade
July 20 to October 6, various performance times
An enchanting hour-long Victorian fair centred on the Festival's namesake, the spoken word and the wrestling of big ideas. This family-friendly affair begins with a heartfelt welcome by troubadours and moves from one entertaining experience to the next. A Shaw-centric event featuring art, moments of magic, lively music and a few surprises spanning from GBS's era to his contemporaries, and those in the here and now who continue to embrace Shavian themes and ideas.
Created and presented by Shane Carty, James Daly, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Gabrielle Jones, Graeme Kitagawa*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*, Jonathan Tan, Jay Turvey, Jenny L. Wright and Kelly Wong.
Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius and Melania Radelicki, assistant stage managers; and Jordine De Guzman and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage managers.
$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth
Shawground is sponsored by Mary E. Hill.
A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA
Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen
Original sound design by Ryan Cowl
Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival, in partnership with Parks Canada
July 21 to August 4, Fort George, 51 Queen's Parade
August 5 to 14, Market Room, Court House, 26 Queen Street, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Back by popular demand, A Short History of Niagara is a perfect combination of storytelling and the artistry of wordless puppetry. From the Maid of the Mist to Laura Secord to the founding of the Shaw Festival, the history of the Niagara Region is brought to life through captivating historical vignettes. It's thirty minutes of delight for young and old alike.
$10 / $5 youth
A Short History of Niagara is sponsored by James and Diane King and the Humeniuk Foundation.
1922 - IN CONCERT
Written, curated and directed by Jay Turvey
Music direction by Paul Sportelli
Choreography by Kiera Sangster
Intern music direction by Paul Rodermond
Designed by Judith Bowden
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
August 17 to October 2, various performance times
A one-hour musical tribute to the year the world said "yes" and embraced a cultural and artistic explosion. It was a time of flappers, jazz, the music of Louis Armstrong and George Gershwin; and the writings of James Joyce and T.S. Eliot. T'Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness if I Do by Porter Grainger and Everett Robbins and Fanny Brice's My Man reigned the radio waves, while Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror and Rudolph Valentino's Blood and Sand ruled the silver screen. Over in the art world, Picasso and the Group of Seven exploded onto the scene.
1922 - In Concert features the talents of Kristopher Bowman, Shane Carty, Kristi Frank, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Deborah Hay, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Mike Nadajewski and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*.
Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Melania Radelicki, assistant stage manager; and Jordine De Guzman, apprentice stage manager.
$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth
The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.
Tickets to all Outdoors @ The Shaw events can be ordered through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.
Outdoors @ The Shaw is proudly sponsored by BMO Financial Group.
*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.
**Christopher Newton Interns are generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.
The Shaw Festival's 2022 season runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Damn Yankees, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Doctor's Dilemma, Cyrano de Bergerac, Gaslight, Chitra, Just to Get Married, This is How We Got Here, Too True To Be Good, Everybody, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Fairground, Shawground, A Short History of Niagara, A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas.
Despite the easing of COVID-19 measures, The Shaw continues to require the use of masks in all indoor theatres and spaces. Masking is not required outdoors on Shaw Festival grounds or at outdoor performances. This decision is done out of an abundance of caution for both company members and patrons. The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting COVID-19 symptoms.