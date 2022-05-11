OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW to Return This Summer

The Shaw Festival will once again go al fresco with a series of specially produced performances, concert series and curated experiences throughout the summer and fall. Popular Outdoors @ The Shaw events return with new enchanting and imaginative encounters at various locations in and around the Festival grounds and Niagara-on-the-Lake.



The 2022 version of Outdoors @ The Shaw will feature:



COFFEE CONCERTS



June 5, Festival Theatre Lobby, 10 Queen's Parade, 10:30 a.m.

August 28 and October 2, The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons

10:30 a.m.



Classical music concerts performed by members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra.



$10

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.





A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - IN CONCERT

Music by Robert Reale, Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner,

Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman

World Premiere at the Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis, Minnesota



Directed by Jonathan Tan

Music direction by Ryan deSouza

Intern music direction by Paul Rodermond

Designed by Judith Bowden

June 12 to July 24, various performance times

The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons



Frog (Drew Plummer) and Toad (Mike Nadajewski) couldn't be more different from one another, yet they are the best of friends. Based on the beloved children's series by Arnold Lobel and complemented by a Tony Award-nominated score and book, the critically acclaimed musical A Year with Frog and Toad celebrates the enduring bonds of friendship ... warts and all. This charming family-friendly one-hour concert also features the talents of Alexis Gordon, Graeme Kitagawa*, James Daly and Jenny L. Wright.



Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius, assistant stage manager; and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage manager.



$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.





WHAT'S IN YOUR SONGBOOK?

June 15, August 31 and September 16, 8 p.m.

East Lawn Tent, 10 Queen's Parade



An intimate and interactive evening featuring favourite audition songs and entertaining anecdotes from Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza and members of the Ensemble.



$20





FAIRGROUND

Directed by Molly Atkinson

Designed by Paige Prystupa

July 2 to September 28, various performance times

Festival Theatre Gardens, 10 Queen's Parade



Set amid the backdrop of the Festival Theatre's lush grounds, this family-friendly celebration of the arts and the connectedness of the human spirit features an hour-long array of song, music, dance, visual arts and a few hidden talents.



Created and presented by Kristopher Bowman, Shane Carty, James Daly, Kristi Frank, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Gabrielle Jones, Graeme Kitagawa*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*, Jay Turvey and Jenny L. Wright.



Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius and Melania Radelicki, assistant stage managers; and Jordine De Guzman and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage managers.



$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth





SPEAKEASIES

July 16, August 27 and September 24, 7 p.m.

The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons



An evening of jazz favourites under the stars featuring Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza, members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra and special guests.



$20

Speakeasies are sponsored by Critelli's Fine Furniture and Spirit in Niagara - Small Batch Distillery.

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.





GOSPEL CHOIR

Directed by Jeremiah Sparks

July 17, August 7 and September 4, 10:30 a.m.

The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade



A morning concert filled with the inspirational sounds of gospel music presented by Shaw Festival company and community members.



$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth





SHAWGROUND

Directed by Marla McLean

Designed by Emily Dotson

Festival Theatre Gardens, 10 Queen's Parade

July 20 to October 6, various performance times



An enchanting hour-long Victorian fair centred on the Festival's namesake, the spoken word and the wrestling of big ideas. This family-friendly affair begins with a heartfelt welcome by troubadours and moves from one entertaining experience to the next. A Shaw-centric event featuring art, moments of magic, lively music and a few surprises spanning from GBS's era to his contemporaries, and those in the here and now who continue to embrace Shavian themes and ideas.



Created and presented by Shane Carty, James Daly, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Gabrielle Jones, Graeme Kitagawa*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*, Jonathan Tan, Jay Turvey, Jenny L. Wright and Kelly Wong.



Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Meghan Froebelius and Melania Radelicki, assistant stage managers; and Jordine De Guzman and Kathryn Urbanek, apprentice stage managers.



$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth

Shawground is sponsored by Mary E. Hill.





A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Original sound design by Ryan Cowl

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival, in partnership with Parks Canada

July 21 to August 4, Fort George, 51 Queen's Parade

August 5 to 14, Market Room, Court House, 26 Queen Street, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Back by popular demand, A Short History of Niagara is a perfect combination of storytelling and the artistry of wordless puppetry. From the Maid of the Mist to Laura Secord to the founding of the Shaw Festival, the history of the Niagara Region is brought to life through captivating historical vignettes. It's thirty minutes of delight for young and old alike.



$10 / $5 youth

A Short History of Niagara is sponsored by James and Diane King and the Humeniuk Foundation.





1922 - IN CONCERT

Written, curated and directed by Jay Turvey

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Choreography by Kiera Sangster

Intern music direction by Paul Rodermond

Designed by Judith Bowden

The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons

August 17 to October 2, various performance times



A one-hour musical tribute to the year the world said "yes" and embraced a cultural and artistic explosion. It was a time of flappers, jazz, the music of Louis Armstrong and George Gershwin; and the writings of James Joyce and T.S. Eliot. T'Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness if I Do by Porter Grainger and Everett Robbins and Fanny Brice's My Man reigned the radio waves, while Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror and Rudolph Valentino's Blood and Sand ruled the silver screen. Over in the art world, Picasso and the Group of Seven exploded onto the scene.



1922 - In Concert features the talents of Kristopher Bowman, Shane Carty, Kristi Frank, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Deborah Hay, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Mike Nadajewski and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*.



Stage management team: Diane Konkin, stage manager; Melania Radelicki, assistant stage manager; and Jordine De Guzman, apprentice stage manager.



$35 / $30 under 30 / $10 youth

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.



Tickets to all Outdoors @ The Shaw events can be ordered through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.



Outdoors @ The Shaw is proudly sponsored by BMO Financial Group.



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.

**Christopher Newton Interns are generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.



The Shaw Festival's 2022 season runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Damn Yankees, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Doctor's Dilemma, Cyrano de Bergerac, Gaslight, Chitra, Just to Get Married, This is How We Got Here, Too True To Be Good, Everybody, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Fairground, Shawground, A Short History of Niagara, A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas.



Despite the easing of COVID-19 measures, The Shaw continues to require the use of masks in all indoor theatres and spaces. Masking is not required outdoors on Shaw Festival grounds or at outdoor performances. This decision is done out of an abundance of caution for both company members and patrons. The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting COVID-19 symptoms.