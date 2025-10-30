OPHIS to Return To Toronto's The Great Hall in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its sold-out premiere earlier this year, Ophis will return to The Great Hall in January 2026 for a second run. Presented by Transcen|Dance Project, the immersive performance reimagines the myth of Medusa through impactful choreography, storytelling, and a haunting original score.

This year's return follows Ophis's recognition at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards, where it was twice nominated for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Performance by an Individual.

Named after the Greek word for "serpent," Ophis invites audiences to step inside another world where mythology meets modern storytelling. Upon arrival, guests don masks and are free to wander through the four levels of The Great Hall. As guests move through each level, they are encouraged to choose their own adventure, follow chosen characters' storylines, and watch the story unfold through the characters' eyes. Each space reveals a different interactive aspect of Medusa's world, culminating in a bold, never-before-seen conclusion that changes everything believed about the myth of Medusa.

"Remounting Ophis has given us the opportunity to reimagine the world of Medusa, adding new scenes and experiences to the show," says Julia Cratchley, Artistic Director of Transcen|Dance Project. "We were in awe of the audience's response to Ophis during its first run; they were drawn into the dark immersive nature of the show, so it was a no-brainer that we had to bring it back, and I can't wait for more people to experience this show we've created."

In this retelling, Medusa is no longer the monster of myth but a symbol of empowerment. Set to a hauntingly beautiful score by award-winning Canadian composer Owen Belton, Ophis explores themes of vulnerability, sexuality, and resilience, merging dance and theatre into a seamless story where the line between hero and villain begins to blur.