OFF THE BEATEN PATH Online Reading Announced October 17

An all-star reading of "Off the Beaten Path" has been announced.

The Zoom online reading will take place Saturday, October 17th to prove it. Click here experience the invite. Click here to RSVP. 8pm Eastern/7 Central/6pm Mountain/5pm Pacific.

OBP is a Muiti-platform fantasy (work in-progress) musical experience, where the fate of The Companions is in the hands of the audience. Given the "Pick Your Poison" format of the show, there are roughly 30 different versions of the production and the re-watchability of OBP (and the Greater Companions Trilogy) is incredible. Superfans, or ("Path-ologists" as we like to call them) have watched over a dozen online readings and have purchased over $1000 in merchandise.

With the help of a professionally built accompanying website and interactive app, both currently in development, the adventure will continue on computers and smart phones everywhere and fans will be able to build their own characters, explore the world of the OBP and go on quests with their favourite characters from the world.

For more information visit www.OBPmusical.com.

