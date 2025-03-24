Nova Scotia Actor Geordie Brown Joins FOREIGNER'S Canadian Tour To Relaunch Jukebox Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rock-&-Roll-Hall-of-Famers has announced Brown as guest vocalist for their 2025 Jukebox Hero Tour ahead of the relaunch of their stage musical

Nova Scotian singer-actor Geordie Brown will join multi-platinum rockband Foreigner as they embark on a 13-city Canadian tour this coming Fall. The trek begins on Oct. 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland and concludes on Nov. 7 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The tour includes a stop in Brown's hometown at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on October 24th. Canadian rockers 54-40 will provide support.

Foreigner's upcoming Canadian tour serves as a prelude to the re-launch of their stage musical Jukebox Hero - The Musical, which is set to go into production in 2026. Brown originated the lead role in the 2018 workshop production of the musical in Calgary and Edmonton, before a sold-out run at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2019.

Brown proved himself worthy not only to audiences, but also to Foreigner's leader and founder, Mick Jones, who had this to say; "I was most impressed by Geordie's performances of 'Juke Box Hero,The Musical' in Canada. He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner's 2025 Canadian tour."

Brown is also a theatre director and creator, and is known to East Coast Canadian audiences for his productions of Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart (Neptune Theatre), The Songs of The Rat Pack, and Could I Have This Dance featuring the music of international music icon, and fellow Nova Scotian Anne Murray.

The last time Brown joined the band on stage was for a surprise appearance on the final night of Foreigner's Cold As Ice tour in Halifax in March 2019. Brown has stayed in touch with the band in recent years and was in Cleveland this past Fall when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I count myself so fortunate that they're bringing me along on this next chapter with the musical, and this Canadian tour", says Brown. "Right now, I'm most looking forward to our Halifax show, for my hometown crowd".

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

Canadian Tour Dates:

October

Tue, 21 St. John's, NFL - Mary Brown's Centre

Thu, 23 Sydney, NS - Centre 200

Fri, 24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Sat, 25 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Mon, 27 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

Tue, 28 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

Wed, 29 Kingston, ON - Centre Slush Puppie

Thu, 30 Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena

November

Sat, 01 Sault. St. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

Sun, 02 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

Wed, 05 Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place

Thu, 06 Cranbrook, BC - Memorial Arena *

Fri, 07 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

*54.40 will not be appearing at these shows

Pre-sale begins on March 26, 2025.

General tickets sales begin March 28, 2025.

Ticket info at foreigneronline.com/tour

