Next Stage Theatre Fest Presents LITERALLY TITANIUM

Ophira Calof will present her new show Literally Titanium, as part of the 2020 Next Stage Theatre Festival, January 8 - 19, 2020 at Factory Theatre Studio. Literally Titanium is a work of Disability Theatre, centring on Ophira's personal experience of disability and chronic illness.

In the age of body positivity, where does chronic illness fit? Playing her body as a character, who is finally getting their moment in the spotlight, Disabled artist Ophira Calof uses music, comedy and storytelling to explore the complicated relationship between her body and her mind as they navigate a world that was not built for them.

Directed by Sanja Vodovnik, Literally Titanium is a reclamatory, cabaret-esque show written and performed by Ophira Calof, with dramaturgy by Jessica Watkin. Literally Titanium pushes the boundaries of how folks experience theatre, weaving accessibility through the production.

Literally Titanium was initially presented as a ten minute piece for the University of Toronto FOOT Festival, before being further developed in the 2019 Buddies in Bad Times Emerging Creator's Unit.

Ophira Calof is a disabled writer, performer, and producer based in Toronto, Canada who creates content exploring illness and disability. She co-created the award winning sketch comedy revue Generally Hospital (Canadian Comedy Award Nominee, Patron's Pick, David Seguin Memorial Award), curated and hosted the 2019 Reelabilities Film Festival Comedy Programming, and was a featured performer of Sick and Twisted's 2019 Crip Cabaret in Winnipeg. Ophira graduated from Second City's Writing and Sketch Conservatory programs, performed in their 2018 Toronto Diversity Fellowship Showcase, and received the 2018 Tim Sims Encouragement Award. Ophira also has an extensive background as a vocalist, training through the University of British Columbia's opera performance program, and she has released a single and music video, titled: Still Standing. Additionally, Ophira has spoken in a variety of settings as a health educator, patient advocate, and accessibility consultant.

Tickets: On sale Monday, November 25, 2019

fringetoronto.com/next-stage/





