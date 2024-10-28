New Production of & JULIET Will Open in December 2025 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Canadian sit-down production of & Juliet will open in December 2025. & Juliet is the internationally acclaimed, hit musical comedy that began its North American life in Toronto over July and August of 2022 in a sold-out eight-week pre-Broadway engagement.

& Juliet will begin performances in December 2025 at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre. Exact dates and ticket details will be announced soon.

Casting for the new production will begin immediately and features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC. Open call auditions will be announced at a later date. Audition updates will be posted regularly at mirvish.com

“The summer of 2022 will forever be in our minds as the summer of & Juliet,” said David and Hannah Mirvish. “After two years without any live performances, this smart, funny, thrilling and infectious musical brought back joy to our city in a major way. & Juliet filled the theatre again and reminded everyone how special it was to be part of a community of theatregoers sharing great entertainment, live and in person.

“The energy audiences generated responding to the show was a joy to behold. The ovations at the curtain calls were extraordinary. That's when we knew & Juliet had to return to Toronto in a local, sit-down Canadian production. We can't wait to see it back on stage here.”

About & Juliet

With a book by Toronto's own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production's full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements).

& Juliet premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November 2019. At the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, & Juliet received 9 nominations and won 3 awards. Following a pre-Broadway summer run in 2022 in Toronto, & Juliet opened at New York's Stephen Sondheim Theatre in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out crowds and break box office records.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will play in more than 30 cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

