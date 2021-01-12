Necessary Angel Theatre Company Announces New Artistic Residency Program

Alan Dilworth, Artistic Director of Necessary Angel Theatre Company, today announced the inaugural Necessary Angel Theatre Company Artistic Residency program, with Alana Bridgewater, Carlos Rivera, and Michaela Washburn as 2021 Resident Artists.

The year-long Necessary Angel Artistic Residency was developed to support the voices of outstanding artists as they explore theatrical storytelling at the edge of their artistic practice. The 2021 Artistic Residency began on January 4, and includes: a $10,000 bursary for each artist, artistic and administrative support from Necessary Angel towards the development of new work, and regular peer-to-peer artistic roundtables.

"For our inaugural residency I am excited to work with three mid-career artists whose work I have followed and admired for years," said Dilworth. "I have had the pleasure of witnessing the power of Alana, Carlos and Michaela's storytelling and I am thrilled that Necessary Angel can travel with them on their artistic journey. l cannot wait to see where their storytelling takes us this year."

