Native Earth And Theatre Passe Muraille Present OMAAGOMAAN By Waawaate Fobister

Native Earth Performing Arts and Theatre Passe Muraille present Omaagomaan, choreographed and performed by Waawaate Fobister from April 2 - April 5, 2020 at Aki Studio.

The Anishinaabe of Grassy Narrows are resilient. They are stitching their fractured landscapes back together from the impact of mercury poisoning. Using dance, movement, sound, and storytelling, the Dora-award winning Waawaate Fobister embodies Omaagomaan, a two-spirit being, and a manifestation of the earth and man-made poisons that have seeped into the earth's crust. A fierce shape-shifter inspired by Anishinaabe mythology, Omaagomaan forces us to reckon with the ways the maanaadizi (ugly) and the onizhishi (beautiful) collide.



"Fobister is a magnetic performer, and his storytelling and characterizations are richly textured." - The Georgia Straight



Waawaate Fobister is an actor, dancer, playwright, choreographer, and a producer. Waawaate means Northern Lights. He is a proud Anishinaabe from Grassy Narrows First Nation and a Grass Dancer. He is a recipient of two Dora awards for Outstanding Actor and Play for Agokwe, Humber College Outstanding Actor, Mark S. Bonham Centre Award from University of Toronto for his work. His nominations include Ontario Premiers' Award, KM Hunter Award and Sterling Award - Edmonton. He trained and studied at Humber College, Banff Centre for the Arts, Summer School of Toronto Dance Theatre, Intensives at Centre for Indigenous Theatre, and Kaha:wi Dance Theatre. He has worked for many major theatre companies across Canada. His work has taken him to many places as an artist, including Japan, UK, and many coasts across Turtle Island. His work and his writings have been published, and he was a playwright-in-residence at Native Earth Performing Arts and Magnus Theatre.





