Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS Extends at Crow's Theatre

The production is now on stage until December 3 only.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Princess Of Wales Photo 2 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Princess Of Wales
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
The Shaw's 2024 Casts and Creative Teams Revealed Photo 4 The Shaw's 2024 Casts and Creative Teams Revealed

Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS Extends at Crow's Theatre

Performances of BAD ROADS continue to sell out in rapid succession. The Globe and Mail “Critic's Pick” is now on stage until December 3 only.

“The horrors of war are beautifully realized in this bracing play which is astonishing in its emotional impact,” states theatre critic Lynn Slotkin.

“It's fascinating, disturbing stuff with a powerhouse cast, literally unsettling: it stretches deep into the monstrous before snapping back to remind us that the high and low road often originate from the same place,” reviewed BroadwayWorld. 

Ukrainian playwright Natal'ya Vorozhbit deftly intertwines love, sex, trauma, loss, and resistance and the heartbreaking effects of conflict on intimate relationships and a country's social fabric; “a staggering achievement,” according to theatre reviewer Istvan Dugalin.

Ukrainian Canadian Andrew Kushnir is an award-winning playwright, director, activist, and artistic director of the socially engaged theatre company Project: Humanity, a leading developer of verbatim theatre in Canada including Towards Youth: a play on radical hope, and Freedom Singer at Crow's Theatre. His production of Casey and Diana at the Stratford Festival was named “the most moving play of 2023” by the Toronto Star.

“Bad Roads feels like more than a play – it's a kind of portal” explains director Andrew Kushnir. “How do we, in our part of the world, connect beyond the headlines of the past 19 months? Sometimes it takes a piece of theatre to help us grasp the complexity of a place, its people, its struggle, its mysteries, and riddles. Just showing up to experience this deeply humane play is a remarkable act of solidarity.”  

BAD ROADS features “seven extraordinary ensemble performances” (Our Theatre Voice) by Andrew Chown, Katherine Gauthier, Craig Lauzon, Diego MatamorosSeana McKenna, Michelle, and Shauna Thompson.

The leading Ukrainian playwright of her generation, “a Ukrainian Sarah Kane” (The Guardian), Natal'ya Vorozhbit premiered BAD ROADS at The Royal Court Theatre, London, in 2017, and wrote and directed the feature film version, Ukraine's official Oscar selection, in 2020. Since premiering in Kyiv in 2018, BAD ROADS has become an undeniable hit and an important representation of wartime life in Ukraine.

Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS Extends at Crow's Theatre


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Natalya Vorozhbits BAD ROADS Extends at Crows Theatre Photo
Natal'ya Vorozhbit's BAD ROADS Extends at Crow's Theatre

Performances of BAD ROADS continue to sell out in rapid succession. The production is now on stage until December 3 only.

2
Grand Theatre Invites Audiences into a World of Pure Imagination at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOL Photo
Grand Theatre Invites Audiences into a World of Pure Imagination at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Step into a world of pure imagination with Grand Theatre's production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, this musical is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Directed by Jan Alexandra Smith, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Don't miss this magical journey!

3
Review: BAD ROADS at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: BAD ROADS at Streetcar Crowsnest

It's a fascinating, disturbing work with a powerhouse cast, literally unsettling: never completely relaxing into a style or structure, it stretches deep into the monstrous before snapping back to remind us that the high and low road often originate from the same place.

4
STOMP to Return to Torontos CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in March Photo
STOMP to Return to Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in March

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will return to Toronto for a limited engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from March 12 – 17, 2024.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Sing-Along Messiah in Toronto Sing-Along Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/17-12/17)
The Inheritance Part 1 & 2 in Toronto The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches in Toronto Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical in Toronto Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot” in Toronto MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
Peter Pan: The Panto in Toronto Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in Toronto A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
Home Alone in Concert in Toronto Home Alone in Concert
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/07-12/09)
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! in Toronto Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Randolph Theatre (12/16-1/14)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Xanadu in Toronto Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You