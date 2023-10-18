Morris Panych's WITHROW PARK to Have World Premiere At Tarragon Theatre

Tarragon Theatre will present the world premiere of Withrow Park. The epic production, written by Morris Panych, runs in the Mainspace from November 7 - December 3, 2023 (opening November 15.)



Deep in a Toronto neighbourhood as people go about their lives, neighbours observe each other from the darkness - It's one of the great quirks of community. What's happening in the old Edwardian homes of Toronto's east end? Are we gleaning details about real lives, or weaving mysterious tales about those who live nearest to us? In this newest work from two-time Governor General's Award-winner Morris Panych, the all star cast of Withrow Park takes audiences on an east-end journey of laughter and melancholy, through the absurdity of aging.



Artistic Director Mike Payette notes, “We are thrilled to welcome Morris back with a brand new play that examines isolation and the value of life through four deeply personable characters. Guided by visionary director Jackie Maxwell, and featuring a team of Canadian theatre legends onstage, Withrow Park is at once as mysterious as it is hilarious, calling on us to look a bit closer at our neighbours, our neighbourhoods, and within ourselves to discover hidden meanings behind our time on this plane.”



Withrow Park is written by two-time Governor General's Award-winner Morris Panych (Stratford Festival's Frankenstein Revived) and features performances by Benedict Campbell (Tarragon's All Other Destinations Are Cancelled), Corrine Koslo (Tarragon's The Memory of Water), Nancy Palk (Tarragon's Sequence) and Johnathan Sousa (Coal Mine Theatre's Yerma). Withrow Park features set design by Ken MacDonald (Tarragon's Paint Me This House of Love), costume design by Joyce Padua (Canadian Stage's Topdog/Underdog), lighting design by Kimberly Purtell (Tarragon's New Magic Valley Fun Town), sound design by Jacob Lin (Tarragon's The Hooves Belonged to the Deer). With assistant direction from Bryn Kennedy (Tarragon's Greenhouse Festival's Jane) and direction from Jackie Maxwell (Tarragon's Light).



Withrow Park runs in the Mainspace, November 7 - December 3, opening November 15.



Withrow Park (World Premiere)

Written by Morris Panych

Directed by Jackie Maxwell

Mainspace

November 7 - December 3 (opening November 15)



Three people gaze out their living room window as the days pass. Across the street in Withrow Park life goes on – or is it a dream?



Then a knock at the door. Time has found them, hiding in plain sight. Or possibly it's just a man in a wrinkled suit. But they must act, now, or forever be devoured by their own indifference. Logan Avenue awaits, and beyond it, heaven, perhaps. They can no longer live on the periphery of their own lives. They must invite the young man to dinner.



With direction from Jackie Maxwell, and from the mind of Morris Panych, Withrow Park asks what we see in the darkness, and who is watching us from the light.



CAST + CREW

written by Morris Panych

directed by Jackie Maxwell

assistant directed by Bryn Kennedy

set design by Ken MacDonald

costume design by Joyce Padua

lighting design by Kimberly Purtell

sound design by Jacob Lin

stage management by Sandy Plunkett

apprentice stage management by Emily Cornelius

performances by Benedict Campbell (“Arthur”), Corrine Koslo (“Marion”), Nancy Palk (“Janet”), Johnathan Sousa (“Simon”)

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita