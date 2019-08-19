Massey Hall Presents Donovan Woods At Koerner Hall

With over 100 million streams, and 18 months of touring throughout North America and Europe, Donovan Woods returns home to perform in a special Massey Hall presentation at Toronto's Telus Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8pm.

On his latest albums, Both Ways, and its re-imagined acoustic companion The Other Way, Donovan Woods' proved himself to be "a top-notch songwriter...[whose songs] leave a lasting impression with their mix of insightful storytelling and highly emotional undercurrents" (Rolling Stone). The albums earned additional praise from NPR, Billboard, The Fader, American Songwriter and more, and scored him his first JUNO Award earlier this year, after a handful of previous nominations (including two nods for Songwriter of the Year).

In this special presentation at Koerner Hall, where the award-winning singer-songwriter once worked at the service desk of the adjoining Royal Conservatory of Music, Donovan Woods will perform both an acoustic set, as well as, an electric set with his band, The Opposition. Fans can expect to hear songs from these two latest releases and from across his entire catalogue including fan favourites, "Put On, Cologne," "Portland, Maine," and "Burn That Bridge."





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You