MACBETH Begins Performances This Weekend at the Stratford Festival

Robert Lepage has returned to the Stratford Festival with a bold new production of Macbeth, Shakespeare’s compelling tale of unchecked ambition. Created in collaboration with Lepage’s company Ex Machina, the show features Tom McCamus in the title role and Lucy Peacock as Lady Macbeth. Performances begin on May 10.

Six years in the making, this fast-paced production will grab you with its startling opening scene and keep you in its grip through the thrilling final moments. It sees the clan loyalties and blood feuds of medieval Scotland come to vivid life in a biker gang war setting.

In this story of a ruthless warrior empowered by prophecy, Shakespeare dramatizes the consequences of psychopathic ambition with a stark clarity that continues to shock audiences centuries later.

“Macbeth is always timely,” says Lepage, “because whatever the political system or the moment in history, there is always a Macbeth somewhere – an ambitious person who transforms a society into a dictatorship.”

But it is also the story of the passionate relationship between Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. “Yes, it’s a very violent play with apparitions and witches, but it’s also a great love story,” Lepage says. “You can feel that there is a past to their relationship, and they are incredibly faithful to each other.”

Macbeth features Graham Abbey as Banquo, Tom Rooney as Macduff, with David Collins as Duncan, Aidan deSalaiz as Witch 1, Paul Dunn as Witch 2, Austin Eckert as Malcolm, Anthony Frescura-Denomme as Fleance, Michelle Giroux, Christo Graham, Josh Johnston, Matthew Kabwe as Seyton, Murderer, John Kirkpatrick, Tarique Lewis, Anthony Palermo as Witch 3, Daxton Scurr as Fleance, André Sills as Ross, Maria Vacratsis as Porter, Emilio Vieira as Lennox and Dakota Jamal Wellman as Murderer.

Lepage is joined by Creative Director Steve Blanchet, Set and Props Designer Ariane Sauvé, Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Composer, Sound Designer John Gzowski.

Macbeth has its press opening on May 28 and runs until November 2 at the Avon Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2025 season also features As You Like It, Annie, Sense and Sensibility, Dangerous Liaisons, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anne of Green Gables, The Winter’s Tale, Forgiveness, Ransacking Troy and The Art of War.

