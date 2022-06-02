Loose Tea Music Theatre Presents Zuleykha as Part of the Toronto Summer Music Festival

Toronto-based opera company Loose Tea Music Theatre (LTMT) will be presenting Zuleykha as part of this year's Toronto Summer Music Festival. Composed by Afarin Mansouri, this new opera sung in the Farsi language features traditional Eastern music within the European operatic tradition. The show takes place July 13, 2022 at 7:30pm at Walter Hall (Edward Johnson Building, University of Toronto Faculty of Music).

Loose Tea Music Theatre continues its passion for changing the world for the better by thinking differently in presenting Zuleykha. Executive Artistic Director Alaina Viau says, "Zuleykha is nothing short of a beautiful act of female courage and defiance to self actualization. In a world where women are told to believe they are only important in relation to men, this opera follows the journey of a woman discovering who she is and how she wants to be, breaking outside the societal norms placed on her."

The traditional story of Zuleykha in history sees her as Potiphar's wife and is regarded by some as a sinner and seducer of the Prophet Joseph. This culturally dynamic opera explores her from a different perspective, depicting her life and challenges as a woman in a male dominant society that she overcomes to find her true self. A combination of history and fiction, this opera invites the audience to understand mysticism and spirituality, self-love, acceptance, and strength.

Key artists include: Afarin Mansouri (composer and librettist), Alaina Viau (dramaturg, producer, and director), and Juno-nominated Saman Shahi (music director/piano). The title role of Zuleykha is performed by Anne-Marie Ramos, with Tahirih Vejdani as the Maid. Rounding out the musical ensemble is Padideh Ahrarnejad (tar, rubab, bass tar), and Ali Massoudi (percussion).