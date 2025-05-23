Link Music Lab to Present Iranian Blues Singer Rana Farhan Performing From PERSIAN SOUL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Link Music Lab will present New York-based Iranian blues singer Rana Farhan as she tours her anticipated new album, Persian Soul, on May 31 at Adelaide Hall. Talented singer-songwriter Barzin opens with eclectic songs that range from indie to American neo-folk including ones from his latest EP, Voyeurs in the Dark, to set the tone.

Rana Farhan returns to Toronto, pushing boundaries with her new album, Persian Soul. Weaving the timeless poetry of Rumi into original compositions, she seamlessly blends blues, soul and Persian influences in her signature style, which has won audiences worldwide. Known as "The Queen of Persian Blues," Farhan's soulful voice and hypnotic sound transcend borders. While her first release was of American jazz and blues standards with guitarist and producer Steven Toub, it was the appeal and connection of her album I return in 2007, fusing classical Persian poetry with contemporary blues and jazz, which marked a turning point, with Farhan considering the song "Drunk With Love" her career launcher. Fast forward to 2025, and this new album marks her sixth release in her genre-defying spirit. For this concert, Rana Farhan will be joined by Joe Abbatantuono on drums, Trifon Dimitriv on bass, Travis Sullivan on alto saxophone and Steven Toub on guitar.

Iranian-Canadian singer-songwriter Barzin has released seven albums, several of which have been featured in some of music's biggest publications, and has toured extensively worldwide. What started as a solo project in 1995 has since involved notable artists including Tony Dekker (Great Lake Swimmers), Sandro Perri (Polmo Polpo), Nick Zubeck (Sun Kill Moon) and Diana Planche (The Paint Movement).

