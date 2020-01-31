Lineup Announced For Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival (TOsketchfest) returns March 4 - 15, 2020 for its 15th Anniversary, making it Toronto's longest running comedy Festival. TOsketchfest will mark this milestone with 12 days of the best scripted, ensemble comedy from across North America at Crow's Theatre, The Theatre Centre, and Comedy Bar.

For the second year in a row TOsketchfest has partnered with Crow's Theatre to present marquee sketch comedy shows in Toronto's East End over two weekends. From March 5 - 7, 2020 the lineup will include the much anticipated return of dynamic sketch duo Peter 'N Chris, and the Edinburgh Fringe hit Uncommon Wealth by The Lusty Mannequins. From March 12 - 14, 2020 the line up will include remounts of hit sketch revues Dead Parents Society created by Shohana Sharmin and directed by Kirsten Rasmussen, and The Weight of It All by Gillian Bartolucci, directed Carly Heffernan.

In this anniversary year, TOsketchfest continues to serve its primary mission - to invest in and support the development of Canadian comedic voices. The Festival line up will include a curated mix of emerging sketch comedians, and long standing scene favourites, including: Sex T-Rex's first ever sketch show; the 10 year anniversary of Vest of Friends at TOsketchfest; Fringe favourites Anesti Danelis, Tita Collective, and Not Oasis; solo stars Jon Blair, Ophira Calof, Tom Hearn, and Anders Yates; and hot out of town acts including Gender? I Hardly Know Them from Edmonton, Milwaukee! From New York, Brunch from Vancouver, and Spooky Dookie from Chicago







