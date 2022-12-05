Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre 25%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater 23%

Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival 14%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

Coral Benzie - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 10%

Robert Cushman - NO ONE IS ALONE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - Stratford Festival 5%

Pearle Harbour - AGIT-POP! - Stratford Festival 4%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 3%

James Smith - LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT - Stratford Festival 2%

Deborah Kimmett - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 59%

Jaz ‘Fairy J’ Simone - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 23%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 17%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 20%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 10%

Gillian Gallow - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shaw Festival 10%

A. W. Nadine Grant - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 48%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 23%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 19%

Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 67%

Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 33%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 31%

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 14%

Jani Lauzon - 1939 - Stratford Festival 12%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 11%

Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 11%

Helen Juvonen - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 10%

Tyler J. Seguin - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

Peter Pasyk - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 5%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy 56%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 44%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre 35%

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 19%

1939 - Stratford Festival 16%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 11%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 11%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 29%

Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 20%

Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 13%

Christopher Dennis - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 12%

Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 10%

Kimberly Purtell - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 9%

Karen Elizabeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 8%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 62%

David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 38%



Best Musical (Professional)

CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 54%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 26%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 20%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 20%

FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

& JULIET - Princess of wales theatre 16%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 10%

1939 - Stratford Festival 9%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 5%

HAMLET-911 - Stratford Festival 4%

THE GOOD GUYS - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 35%

Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 23%

Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 22%

Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 20%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 21%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 21%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 11%

Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 9%

Tyrone Huntley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales 7%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Obsidian Theatre 4%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 63%

Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 37%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 23%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 20%

Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 19%

Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Jessica B. Hill - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Stratford Festival 9%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 6%

Anthony Santiago - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 4%

Matthew G Brown - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 3%

Deborah Kimmet - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 2%

David Whiteley - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 30%

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 16%

RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 14%

THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

IS GOD IS - Canadian Stage 9%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 7%

THE MISER - Stratford Festival 5%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

INTANGIBLE ADORATIONS CARAVAN - Mighty Brave Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 70%

Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 24%

Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 14%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Teresa Przybylski - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 7%

Haui - HAMLET 911 - Stratford Festival 7%

Tony Jones - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 6%

Haui - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 4%

Paul Boddum - KAMLOOPA - Soulpepper 3%

Haui - GUIDED BY STARLIGHT - Luminato Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 55%

Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper 17%

Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 16%

Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 35%

Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 21%

Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 17%

Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 13%

Alvin Crawford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales Theatee 7%

Eden Broda - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 62%

Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film 38%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 32%

André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 30%

Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 24%

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 15%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 50%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions 29%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 21%

