LITTLE WOMEN to Open at Hillcrest Village Community Players Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hillcrest Village Community Players will present Little Women: The Musical, a heartwarming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel. Opening Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Matthew's United Church located at 729 St Clair Ave W., Toronto, this inspiring production follows the lives of the March sisters as they navigate love, ambition, and resilience.

Directed by Krista Mihevc, the production brings to life the enduring story of Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy through soaring melodies and heartfelt performances. "At its core, Little Women is a story about identity - how we define ourselves and how we are shaped by the people around us," says Mihevc. "There is something for everyone in this show, and I hope audiences leave the theater feeling inspired to chase their dreams-just like Jo March."

The production will run through March 8, International Women's Day, making for a perfect way to celebrate the strength and spirit of women everywhere. What better way to honor the occasion than with a story that has empowered generations?

Join in for an unforgettable journey of laughter, love, and sisterhood. Tickets are available now at https://www.hillcrestvillageplayers.ca/

Performance Dates:

Feb 27, 2025 at 8:00pm (Thu) Feb 28, 2025 at 8:00pm (Fri) Mar 1, 2025 at 1:00pm (Sat) Mar 1, 2025 at 8:00pm (Sat) Mar 6, 2025 at 8:00pm (Thu) Mar 7, 2025 at 8:00pm (Fri) Mar 8, 2025 at 1:00pm (Sat) Mar 8, 2025 at 8:00pm (Sat)

Venue: St. Matthew's United Church, 729 St Clair Ave W., Toronto, ON

The cast features Joëlle Arianna Staropoli as Jo March, Freya Maria as Amy March, Alex Pearce as Beth March, and Lauren Laschuk as Meg March. Danielle Younge-Ullman portrays Marmee March, while Brennan Roberts takes on the role of Laurie. Kurtis Whittle plays Professor Bhaer, Simon Fothergill is Mr. Laurence, and Kieran Prouty appears as John Brooke. Jenny Senior takes on the role of Aunt March, with Leesann Sutherland as Mrs. Kirk. Hools Kay plays Rodrigo, Juliana Duran Hogan is Clarissa, David Goudie portrays Braxton, Michelle Doyle plays Hag, and Henry Yanchyshyn appears as Troll & Dance Ensemble. Allison O'Neil takes on the role of Knight, while Beverley Rockwell plays Rodrigo 2. The Dance Ensemble features Nicole Cipriani and Gaia Friedman as principal dancers, along with Erin Smith, Zoë Wood, and Gina Bayliss.

Comments