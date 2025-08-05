LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO Returns to Toronto for 50th Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will return to Toronto this fall as part of their milestone 50th anniversary tour. Presented by Show One Productions, the legendary troupe will perform at the Winter Garden Theatre on Saturday, October 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Celebrating 50 years of parody, pointe shoes, and pristine technique, The Trocks will deliver their signature blend of slapstick comedy and classical ballet mastery with a brand-new program. The Toronto engagement will include fan favorites like Swan Lake and The Dying Swan, as well as the Toronto premiere of Metal Garden, a contemporary piece choreographed by Sean Curran.

Bringing together ballet, farce, and drag artistry, The Trocks have become an international sensation since their founding in New York City in 1974. They’ve performed in over 43 countries and 650 cities, including appearances at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, the Chatelet in Paris, and the annual Royal Variety Performance for the then-Prince Charles.

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $49 to $149 (inclusive of all service charges and taxes plus Ticketmaster fees) and are on sale now. For tickets or more information, visit ShowOneProductions.ca or Ticketmaster.ca.

About Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Founded in the wake of the Stonewall uprising, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has spent five decades lovingly skewering the classics with wit, elegance, and high camp. The all-male company dances en pointe in both male and female roles, exaggerating ballet conventions while celebrating its beauty. Their performances strike a unique balance between comedic brilliance and genuine reverence for the art form.