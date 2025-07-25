Julie Lyn Barber Debuts TURBULENT ARCHITECT at The Guelph Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Solo artist, Julie Lyn Barber will debut her new one-woman show, Turbulent Architect at the 2025 Guelph Fringe Festival. The show is written and performed by Barber, directed and dramaturged by Dr. Michelle Dvoskin. Performances will be at Art Not Shame, 119 Wyndam St. N., Guelph, Ontario, Canada on August 7 at 8pm, August 9 at 9:30pm and August 10 at 1pm EDT. Tickets are $18 (Canadian) and can be purchased online or at the door.

Join theatrical polymath and jack-of-all-trades, Julie Lyn Barber in discovering how not following the blueprint can lead to a more authentically joyful life. Through stories, observations, and song snippets, she offers a candid, heartwarming, and hilarious guided tour of the chaotic inner workings of her mind, not to mention some fun facts about donkeys, pixies, slime mold...well, all sorts of things, because one of her defining characteristics is the need to learn everything about everything. Enjoy a peek behind the mask of this crafty chameleon, who explores how side quests can be better than the main adventure, turbulence is more fun that smooth sailing, and the wrong way may actually be the best way.

Originally from Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, Dr. Julie Lyn Barber is a versatile actor, singer, director, choreographer, music director, and educator, based in Indiana, USA. Her original musicals have been produced in the U.S. and Canada including fringe festivals in Montreal, Vancouver, and Indianapolis. Some of the theatres with whom she has had the privilege of working include: Portland Center Stage (Gypsy), triangle productions! (Falsettos, Blood Brothers, Nunsense Ah Men!, Angry Housewives), Actors Theatre of Indiana (Whodunit...The Musical, Titanic), Round Barn Theatre (Baker's Wife, The Music Man, Shenandoah, Joseph...Dreamcoat, Plain and Fancy), Richmond Shakespeare Festival (Hamlet, As You Like It), and Theatre Under the Stars, Vancouver (West Side Story). She is Assistant Professor of Acting and Musical Theatre and Head of Musical Theatre at Purdue University Fort Wayne. She regularly teaches master classes in Spolin improvisation, musical theatre techniques, and singing, and has given presentations on the importance of providing failure-training opportunities for students, the integration of singing and dancing techniques, training transgender singers, and challenging gender bias in entertainment. www.julielynbarber.net , Insta @julielynbarber, FB @julielynonstage

Theatre artist, scholar, and educator Dr. Michelle Dvoskin is an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre & Dance at Western Kentucky University. Primarily a director and intimacy choreographer, she also has experience as a new works dramaturg, performer, and playwright. Some directing highlights include Stop Kiss, Crimes of the Heart, Into the Woods, These Shining Lives, Hair, and The Revolutionists. As an intimacy choreographer, she's worked on productions including John Proctor is the Villain, Eurydice, Something Rotten, Little Women: The Broadway Musical, and various student created pieces featured in WKU's biennial New Works Festival (for which she's also the Artistic Director). Her love of new work has led her to develop and teach courses in solo performance, adaptation, and dramatic writing. Dvoskin is also a published scholar whose primary research interests lie at the intersections of musical theatre, queer theory and performance, and feminist theatre and performance.

The Guelph Fringe Festival celebrates creativity, diversity, and inclusivity and is made possible through the support of sponsors, volunteers, and the community. It is a platform for innovative theatre and performance - regardless of content, form or style - where all ticket revenue goes directly to the artists. They showcase a variety of shows from local and International Artists, providing a platform for emerging talent and established performers alike. The Guelph Fringe Festival is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals. www.guelphfringe.ca