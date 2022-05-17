HAMLET, Starring Amaka Umeh, Begins Previews at the Stratford Festival Today
This fast-paced production of the Shakespearean mystery-thriller is set in modern day.
A royal family crisis unfolds on stage at the Festival Theatre as Hamlet begins its run today. Making Festival history is Amaka Umeh, the first Black actor to play Hamlet at Stratford.
This fast-paced production of the Shakespearean mystery-thriller set in modern day is directed by Peter Pasyk, with Set Designer Patrick Lavender, Costume Designer Michelle Bohn, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Composer and Sound Designer Richard Feren.
"Hamlet has captivated audiences for centuries because it holds a mirror up to the audience and shows us who we are," says Pasyk. "At its heart it remains a mystery because it reveals more about ourselves than itself. It is a tragedy that touches on profound questions about why we live. Prince Hamlet is placed in a moral quandary when his father's ghost demands vengeance against his brother who now wears the crown and who, having married the widowed queen, is now not only Hamlet's uncle but also his stepfather."
Amaka Umeh as Hamlet is joined by Graham Abbey as the King of Denmark, Hamlet's uncle, Claudius; Maev Beaty as the Queen, Hamlet's mother, Gertrude; Austin Eckert as Laertes; Jakob Ehman as Horatio; Ijeoma Emesowum as Guildenstern; Andrea Rankin as Ophelia; Michael Spencer-Davis as Polonius; and Norman Yeung as Rosencrantz; with Hilary Adams, Bola Aiyeola, Celia Aloma, isi bhakhomen, Laura Condlln, Rachel Jones, Matthew Kabwe, John Kirkpatrick, Kevin Kruchkywich, Josue Laboucane, Ngabo Nabea, Anthony Santiago and Tyrone Savage.
Hamlet has its official opening on June 2, with a red-carpet gala performance marking the Festival's 70th season. It runs until October 28 in the Festival Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.
Production support is generously provided by Phyllis & Robert Couzin, and by John & Therese Gardner.
This production is dedicated to the memory of Brent Carver and Christopher Plummer.
The 2022 season also features Chicago, The Miser, Little Women, Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911 and 1939. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Graham Abbey Claudius
Hilary Adams Player
Bola Aiyeola Understudy
Celia Aloma Player Queen
Maev Beaty Gertrude
isi bhakhomen Player (Prologue)
Laura Condlln Standby Gertrude
Austin Eckert Laertes
Jakob Ehman Horatio
Ijeoma Emesowum Guildenstern
Rachel Jones Player, Gertrude's assistant
Matthew Kabwe Ghost of King Hamlet, Gravedigger
John Kirkpatrick Reynaldo
Kevin Kruchkywich Barnardo
Josue Laboucane Francisco, Lucianus
Ngabo Nabea Player
Andrea Rankin Ophelia
Anthony Santiago Player King, Priest
Tyrone Savage Marcellus
Michael Spencer-Davis Polonius
Amaka Umeh Hamlet
Norman Yeung Rosencrantz
ONSTAGE MUSICIANS
Mary Jay Soprano Herald Trumpet
Janice Owens Bass Herald Trumpet
David Campion Parade Snare Drum
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Director Peter Pasyk
Set Designer Patrick Lavender
Costume Designer Michelle Bohn
Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell
Composer and Sound Designer Richard Feren
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Movement and Intimacy Director Alix Sideris
Producer David Auster
Casting Director Beth Russell
Creative Planning Director Jason Miller
Assistant Director Bryn Kennedy
Assistant Designer Madeline Ius
Assistant Lighting Designers Sruthi Suresan, Imogen Wilson
Assistant Sound Designer Adam Campbell
Associate Fight Director David Chinchilla
Assistant Fight Director Jennifer Dzialoszynski
Fight Captain Tyrone Savage
Vocal Captain Andrea Rankin
Stage Manager Brian Scott
Assistant Stage Managers Alice Ferreyra Galliani, Tiffany Fraser, Maxwell T. Wilson
Production Assistant Ciaran Brenneman
Production Stage Manager Elizabeth McDermott
Technical Director Robbin Cheesman
Photo credit: David Hou