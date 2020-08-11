Guild Festival Theatre Resumes Live Performances With BACK ON THE STAGE

BACK ON THE STAGE performances will take place Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22.

Guild Festival Theatre is returning to the Greek Theatre at Guild Park & Gardens on August 21 & 22. After the success of our Beyond the Stage programming, GFT is welcoming the community back to the Greek Theatre. A cabaret-style performance featuring song, dance and puppetry inspired by "Alice in Wonderland" and "Salt-Water Moon", Back On the Stage is a show the entire family can enjoy.

Tickets are by donation but must be booked in advance. With only 4 performances and physically distanced seating, capacity is very limited.

"Guild Festival Theatre has been finding different ways to engage our audience throughout the pandemic," says co-Artistic Director Tyler J. Seguin. "Whether it was with small-scale performances at people's homes or online content, we've loved keeping people connected to theatre."

"But the Greek Theatre is our home," added co-AD Helen Juvonen. "And it's incredible to be able to safely welcome our audience back to the park. We weren't sure it would be possible this summer, so it feels like a victory - not only for us, but for live theatre in Toronto."

Based on GFT's hugely popular Porch Plays, Back On the Stage features performers Myque Franz (The Grand Salto Theatre), Izzi Nagel (Anne, Guild Festival Theatre), Zita Nyarady (Toronto Festival of Clowns), Michael Williamson (Peter Pan, Theatre on the Ridge) and Alten Wilmot (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Eclipse Theatre).

Back On the Stage features puppets and props designed by Nancy Anne Perrin (Dora nomination for Punk Rock, The Howland Company) and musical arrangements by Alex Eddington (Toronto Symphony Orchestra).

As one of the first live theatre productions to return to the stage since March, GFT is taking the health of our audience very seriously and have implemented the following protocols:

Audience members will undergo a verbal health screening prior to admittance to the venue.

Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry.

Even though we are an outdoor venue, patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Physical distancing remains essential. The audience is seated in pre-booked groups and separated from other groups by a minimum of 6 feet and from the performers by a minimum of 10 feet.

Seating will not be provided in order to eliminate shared surfaces.

Back On the Stage at a glance

Friday, August 21 & Saturday, August 22

Performances at 6pm & 7:30pm

Cost: By Donation (suggested minimum $10/person)

Venue: The Greek Theatre, Guild Park & Gardens, 201 Guildwood Parkway

Tickets must be booked in advance.

https://www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca/book-tickets

