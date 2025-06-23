GET THE LED OUT Comes to Massey Hall This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall will welcome back Get The Led Out (GTLO), Philadelphia-based music veterans who dazzle audiences with their renditions of Led Zeppelin classics. The band will make their Toronto stop on Friday, November 14, 2025 to perform legendary tunes on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart- thumping intensity.

"Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless."

Paul Sinclair – Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Tommy Zamp – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Eddie Kurek – Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Derek Smith – Drums, Percussion

Seth Chrisman – Bass, Vocals

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our Corporate Marquee Club.

To learn more about our membership tiers, visit https://www.mhrth.com/about/membership.

