Fran Lebowitz to Return to Roy Thomson Hall in May 2026

Roy Thomson Hall will welcome back one of the world’s most incisive social commentators, Fran Lebowitz, on Friday, May 8, 2026, for an evening of wit, sharp observation, and unfiltered humor.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10, 2025, and may be purchased by calling the Roy Thomson Hall Box Office at 416-872-4255 or online at roythomsonhall.com.

About Fran Lebowitz

Renowned for her acerbic takes on modern life, culture, and human behavior, Fran Lebowitz has been described by The New York Times Book Review as “an important humorist in the classic tradition.” Her essays and interviews reveal her sharp opinions on current events and her signature list of grievances—ranging from tourists and baggage-claim etiquette to adults who roller skate, after-shave lotion, and anyone who is “unduly tan.”

A fixture of New York intellectual life, Lebowitz began her career with Interview magazine under Andy Warhol, later writing for Mademoiselle. Her debut essay collection, Metropolitan Life, and its follow-up, Social Studies, became instant bestsellers and are now compiled in The Fran Lebowitz Reader.

Her work continues to reach new audiences through the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary series Pretend It’s a City (2021), directed by Martin Scorsese, which captures her razor-sharp humor and commentary on urban living.

Named to Vanity Fair’s International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 2008, Lebowitz remains both a cultural icon and a voice of unapologetic candor. She resides in New York City—“because,” as she famously says, “I would not be allowed to live anywhere else.”