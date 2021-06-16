Feist To Unveil New Music With MULTITUDES Performance Residencies

In an unconventional production with limited capacity, Feist invites the audience to reclaim the stage with MULTITUDES; an intimate performance of new songs.

The production, developed by Feist with legendary designer Rob Sinclair (David Byrne's Byrne on Broadway, Peter Gabriel, Tame Impala) is an in-the-round performance experienced in custom 18-point D&B Soundscape immersive audio. It is an intimate, radically communal, and topsy-turvy concert that muddies the roles between audience and performer. It's formulated to bring people together as they re-emerge from lockdown while providing an outlet for connection between artist, art, and community.

Conceived during and in response to a pandemic period when stages had to remain empty and communal joy was interrupted, MULTITUDES offers a reclaiming of the stage to be performed surrounded by her audience. Featuring all new music written and performed by Feist, accompanied by Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai, the multi-Grammy nominee welcomes audiences to sit back and watch, or raise their voices in collective anonymity. Anything goes.



MULTITUDES is a co-production of TO Live and International Summer Festival Kampnagel in association with the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund and is co-commissioned by TO Live, International Summer Festival Kampnagel, and Festspielhaus St. Pölten (AT)

The show's world premiere is a week-long residency at this year's Kampnagel Festival in Hamburg, before landing this fall in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre, followed by its Toronto premiere at TO Live's Meridian Hall.

To stay abreast on all developments of MULTITUDES, please visit listentofeist.com. Fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale alerts and concert date announcements for the Toronto shows at tolive.com/Multitudes.

"As we finally begin to rise out of the pandemic, hungry for experiences that bring us together, Feist has conceived a show that is perfect for this moment. Together with her incredible fellow musicians and creative team, she offers us a new and personal way to reconnect through her to her music. TO Live is proud to have played a key role in bringing Multitudes to life so it can be shared with audiences here in Canada and around the world," said Josephine Ridge, VP of Programming for TO Live.

"I can't think of a better way to welcome audiences back after Covid restrictions have lifted with our first TO Live Presents show than by showcasing such an iconic Canadian artist," said Clyde Wagner, President and CEO, TO Live. "We have been locked in our homes for over a year and are bursting with excitement to get back in theatres and enjoying music, art and shared experiences with our community."

The National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund is a catalyst for Canadian artists to take their projects to a new level. Fueled entirely by generous donors from across the country, it makes investments in the development of compelling and ambitious new Canadian works in theatre, dance, music and inter-disciplinary performing arts.

Widely recognized as one of the most compelling vocalists and songwriters in her genre, Leslie Feist is an 11-time Juno Award-winning solo artist and founding member of Broken Social Scene. Following the breakout success of her sophomore album Let It Die, she went on to achieve international acclaim with 2007's The Reminder: a gold-certified release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from outlets like Pitchfork, Spin, and Rolling Stone. Along with earning four Grammy nominations, The Reminder's success paved the way for Feist's appearances on such iconic shows as "Saturday Night Live" and "Sesame Street." Arriving in 2011, her fourth full-length Metals was hailed as the best album of the year by New York Times, and later won the 2012 Polaris Music Prize. In 2017 Feist released her most recent album Pleasure, a critically lauded work accompanied by a storytelling podcast series entitled "Pleasure Studies", named Podcast of the Year by Apple Podcasts.