Embrace Presents Charli XCX Crash Tour At Massey Hall

Charli XCX: Crash Tour 2022 comes to Massey Hall, Monday, April 25, 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, November 12, 10am ET.

Charli XCX is an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with her artistic output. Charli's innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both her own career and those of the rising artists she has supported over the years.

Charli XCX released 'Good Ones' in September, the first single from her fifth studio album which will release early 2022. 'Good Ones' marks a new chapter with Charli embracing all that the life of a mainstream popstar has to offer in today's multi-sensory-driven world - fame, sex, glamour, and global hits. In August, Charli also featured on 'Out Out' by Joel Corry and Jax Jones, alongside Saweetie, a track that has now been a global top ten record for over 8 weeks.

