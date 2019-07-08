Driftwood Theatre Presents A (MUSICAL) MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Driftwood Theatre presents their 25th annual Bard's Bus Tour with A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream, an a cappella slant on William Shakespeare's most popular comedy. Driftwood Theatre brings accessible, live, outdoor theatre across Ontario with contemporary Canadian takes on Shakespeare. A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream will run from July 19 - August 18, 2019 with 27 performances in 22 cities and towns in Southern Ontario.

Originally created by Driftwood in 2004 and performed again in 2012, A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream is a colourful, upbeat, jazz-infused musical celebration of theatrical proportions; with everything performed live and entirely a cappella using the magical quality of voice.

For their 25th season, Driftwood will imagine A (Musical) Midsummer Night's Dream using Shakespeare's text as an outdoor summer theatre experience for the entire family. Four lovers and one group of hapless tradespeople experience a chaos-filled night in the forest as they stumble across the mischievous Puck and the magical denizens of the faery kingdom.

Directed by D. Jeremy Smith, the A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream ensemble includes Steven Burley (Bottome), Nick Dolan (Demetrius), Nathaniel Hanula-James (Lysander), Kelsi James (Helena), Ahmed Moneka (Puck), Marissa Orjalo (Hermia), Siobhan Richardson (Titania) and James Dallas Smith (Oberon), accompanied by Musical Director Tom Lillington and vocalist Alison Beckwith.

A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream creative team includes composers Kevin Fox and Tom Lillington, production designer Julia Kim (Judas Noir, Obsidian Theatre; assistant designer, Stratford Festival), dramaturge Myekah Payne (Obsidian Theatre; Rosalynde, Driftwood), and stage manager Kelsey Rae.

A (musical) Midsummer Night's Dream

by William Shakespeare

adapted by Kevin Fox, Tom Lillington and D. Jeremy Smith

July 19 - August 18, 2019

All performances begin at 7:30pm

All performances are FREE or Pay What You Can admission

(See website for details. Suggested admission $20-$30/person)

Patrons can now also reserve spaces and chairs

for each performance in advance online.

Website: driftwoodtheatre.com/see/bardsbustour







Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You