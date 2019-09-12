DEAD PARENTS SOCIETY Set for Two Night Run in November

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy. Dead Parents Society, a new sketch comedy revue directed by Kirsten Rasmussen, will shine a light at the end of the tunnel on November 1 and 2 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

"Six months after my mom died, I opened a blank word document and typed the words, "How do I make this funny?" Two years later, I'm happy to report that I haven't had to try," said Shohana Sharmin, creator of Dead Parents Society.

Dead Parents Society was created by a group of comedians who each lost a parent at a young age. Losing a parent is always hard. Losing a parent when all your peers are constantly complaining about how their mom calls them too often is brutal. But the experience of navigating grief, in a society that teaches us to put sadness away into tiny little drawers, taught them that the aftermath of tragedy can be funny AF. Dead Parents Society is a sketch comedy show with heart about love and loss and mortality.

Dead Parents Society is written and performed by Shohana Sharmin (Not Oasis), Anne McMaster (Not Oasis), Carolyne Das (The Kweendom), Jacqueline Twomey (TwoSon), and King Chiu (A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza, 2019 Canadian Comedy Award), under the direction of 2019 Canadian Comedy Award winner Kirsten Rasmussen (The Second City).

http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/dead-parents-society-a-dark-sketch-comedy-revue/2019-11-01/

Photo by Katherine Folger





