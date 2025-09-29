Cast Set for WE WILL ROCK YOU at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WE WILL ROCK YOU, the international hit musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen and has been seen by over 20 million people in 28 countries, is returning to Toronto for a limited engagement this November in a brand new production from the Québec-based cultural producing company Gestev.

The French-language production has been touring Quebec since June of this year and will play Toronto in an English-language version. WE WILL ROCK YOU begins performances November 28, 2025 and will play through January 4, 2026 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, the same venue of the musical’s original Canadian premiere production in 2007 to 2008.

In translating the production into English, adaptor and director Steve Bolton has assembled a cast of Quebecoise and Ontarian artists.

The cast includes Callum Lurie (Galileo), Paige Foskett (Scaramouche), Maggie Lacasse (Killer Queen), Patrick Olafson (Khashoggi), Peter Deiwick (Ozzy), Laurence Champagne (AXL), and Caleb Ajao (Brit).

The ensemble features Stephanie Paquet (Ensemble, Understudy Killer Queen), Mathieu-Philippe Perras (Ensemble, Understudy Galileo), Emily Masurkevitch (Ensemble, Understudy Scaramouche), Alexandre Iannuzzi (Ensemble, Understudy Brit, Understudy Khashoggi), Elizabeth Lauzon (Ensemble, Understudy AXL), Sayer Roberts (Ensemble, Understudy Ozzy, Understudy Cricket), Chloé McNeil (Ensemble, Céline), Seth Zosky (Ensemble, Cricket), Eric Dahlingner (Ensemble), Sophie McLeod (Ensemble), and Alexandra Grant (Ensemble).