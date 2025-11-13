Cast Set for THE WOMAN IN BLACK Canadian Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Canadian premiere of the record-breaking original London production of The Woman in Black – often called the other Christmas ghost story – will arrive in Toronto in three weeks. Set on Christmas Eve, The Woman in Black will play throughout the holiday season, December 4, 2025 to January 4, 2026, at Toronto's CAA Theatre.

About the show

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a Woman in Black, engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Susan Hill's acclaimed best-selling novel comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation. One of the most successful and longest running theatre shows in the history of London's West End – 33 years and more than 13,000 performances – director Robin Herford's original gripping production is now touring North America. Seen by over 7 million people worldwide, The Woman in Black continues to delight and haunt audiences of all generations.

The Cast

Three acclaimed actors star in The Woman in Black - David Acton as Arthur Kipps, Ben Porter as Arthur Kipps/The Actor, and James Byng as The Actor.