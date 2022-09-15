Cast And Creatives Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Shaw Festival

The Shaw's 2022 season comes to a merry close with Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas - two classic holiday tales guaranteed to thaw the frostiest of hearts and make spirits bright in young and old alike.



"The onset of autumn doesn't mean our 60th season has ended," professed Artistic Director Tim Carroll. "Come and enjoy this anniversary year's finale featuring two delightful shows - the enduring favourite A Christmas Carol and the enchanting musical White Christmas. I hope you and yours will join us this holiday season."



The casts and creative teams of The Shaw's winter season:



FESTIVAL THEATRE



Irving Berlin's

WHITE CHRISTMAS



Based on the Paramount Pictures film

Written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY IRVING BERLIN

BOOK BY DAVID IVES and PAUL BLAKE

Original stage production directed by WALTER BOBBIE

Orchestrations by Larry Blank

Vocal and Dance Arrangements by Bruce Pomahac



Directed by Kate Hennig

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Set and costume design by Judith Bowden

Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte

Sound design by John Lott

Choreography by Allison Plamondon

Assistant Director: Thomas Alderson

Assistant Choreographer: Allison McCaughey



Previews November 18 Â· Available for review beginning November 26 Â· Closes December 23



Bob Wallace (Jeff Irving) and Phil Davis (Kevin McLachlan*), former soldiers turned successful song-and-dance duo, follow sister double-act Betty and Judy Haynes (Alexis Gordon and Mary Antonini) to Pine Tree, Vermont. Together they put on a show to save the nearly bankrupt Columbia Inn, now owned by their retired commanding officer General Henry Waverly (David Alan Anderson) and run by Martha Watson (Jenni Burke), his trusty wise-cracking housekeeper. Based on the uplifting, timeless film of the same name, this adaptation features well-known songs like "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the beloved title song, "White Christmas".



Kicking up their heels and joining in the festive fun are David Adams, Matt Alfano, Matt Armet, Alexander Batycki, Celeste Catena, Kristi Frank, Elodie Gillett, Kyle Golemba, Alexandra Gratton, Julia Juhas, Taran Kim, Graeme Kitagawa*, Caitlyn MacInnis*, Jordan Mah, Allison McCaughey, Madelyn Miyashita, Drew Plummer, Ali Powell, Adam Sergison, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane* and Kelly Wong.



Age Recommendation: 8+

WHITE CHRISTMAS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

WHITE CHRISTMAS is sponsored by Mary E. Hill.

The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.

Holiday Season Hotel Partner: Vintage Hotels.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.







ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE



A CHRISTMAS CAROL



By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll



Directed by Molly Atkinson

Set and costume design by Christine Lohre

Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte

Original music by Paul Sportelli

Music direction by Rachel O'Brien

Original movement and puppetry direction by Alexis Milligan

Puppetry direction by Alexandra Montagnese



Previews November 9 Â· Available for review beginning November 12 Â· Closes December 23



Graeme Somerville returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, everyone's favourite Christmas curmudgeon. Joining him in this charming adaptation about transformation and redemption are Kristopher Bowman, Jason Cadieux, Patty Jamieson, Andrew Lawrie, Julie Lumsden, Marie Mahabal, Marla McLean, AndrÃ© Morin and Kelsey Verzotti.



SELFIE ALERT: following the performance, audience members will have the opportunity to take a safely distanced photo with the cast.



Age Recommendation: 6+

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored by the Shaw Guild with additional support from Hodgson Russ LLP.

The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.

Holiday Season Hotel Partner: Vintage Hotels.



Tickets are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.



While wearing masks currently remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual, their use continues to be highly recommended indoors in all Shaw Festival theatres and spaces. The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting any COVID-19 symptoms.