Canadian Stage Adds Dan Mangan, Hawksley Workman, KUNE, and Martha Wainwright To Summer Music Series

Following the previous announcement that the dynamic 2022 Dream In High Park program would include, for the first time ever, a summer music festival celebrating the joy of live music in the great outdoors, Canadian Stage is thrilled to announce the complete Festival line-up today. The Festival boasts a series of six unmissable live concerts surrounded by the glorious mature High Park Forest and canopied by the city night skies.



Joining previously announced shows by Canada's Queen of RnB, Jully Black and Toronto's beloved troubadour Ron Sexsmith -who kicks off the Festival- the Dream in High Park Summer Music Festival line-up for 2022 will also include performances by award-winning actor and blues musician Beau Dixon, multi-Juno Award winner Dan Mangan, cabaret-pop meets glam-rock artist Hawksley Workman, global music ensemble KUNE, and internationally acclaimed and soulful songstress Martha Wainwright.



"Toronto has one of the most thriving and diverse music scenes in North America and we are thrilled that this amazing mix of the country's best are joining us this summer," says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. "The High Park Amphitheatre is one of the most magical spots in Toronto to enjoy arts and culture - under the stars, enveloped by the lush High Park forest, there is truly no other place like it. We look forward to audiences packing their picnic baskets and coming to join us for these electrifying concerts."



"Last summer, thousands of people convened in High Park to experience the magical performances of Polaris-winner Jeremy Dutcher and many other equally extraordinary musicians. In those moments, we collectively discovered how perfect the High Park Amphitheatre is for live music - with its spectacular sound and picturesque setting," says Executive Director Monica Esteves. "Music outdoors is one of the great pleasures of summer in Toronto and we are thrilled that this inspiring and eclectic array of artists will be joining us and expanding the musical offerings of Dream in High Park 2022."



Getting underway on June 30th, the Summer Concert Festival series complements the Dream In High Park 2022 core programming, which includes new Canadian musical DIXON ROAD from partners The Musical Stage Company, the return of Shakespeare on the High Park amphitheatre stage with an effervescent production AS YOU LIKE IT directed by Anand Rajaram, and a thrilling dance presentation from partners dance Immersion and featuring Travis Knights and Lisa La Touche, LEGACY TAP DANCE CONCERT.

The amphitheatre is located at the very centre of Toronto's beloved High Park and can be accessed by foot or bicycle from numerous pathways through the park. Automobile access is available on weekdays.



Seating is on the grass, with some chairs available for those who require them.



As per its long-held tradition, Canadian Stage offers onsite concessions though it also allows and encourages its audiences to bring their own blankets and picnics, and truly enjoy the evening of music under the stars.



Tickets for the Dream In High Park Summer Music Festival series go on sale today to Canadian Stage subscribers and on general sale on Wednesday May 18 at noon. Ticket prices vary based on each concert, ranging from $30-$50 per ticket inclusive of fees and HST.



An allocation of rush Pay What You Wish tickets will go on sale no later than 48 hours prior to each concert and will be made available both online and at the gate.

