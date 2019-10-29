Canadian Music Publishers Association Rebrands as Music Publishers Canada

The Canadian Music Publishers Association, the trusted voice for music publishers operating in Canada, announced today it will become Music Publishers Canada, effective October 29. The new identity better reflects the heart of what music publishers do: create, promote, and protect. The rebrand includes a refreshed look, social media channels and evolving programming.

"The new brand communicates our evolving identity as champions of the rights of music publishers in Canada," said Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director of Music Publishers Canada. "These are exciting times. The creation and distribution of music in Canada is undergoing rapid and extraordinary change and the role of the music publisher has never been more integral. It has grown into overseeing the creation, promotion and protection of songs and the development of new markets in television and film, and abroad. It encompasses everything from songwriter development to copyright management."

Music Publishers Canada's transformation includes programming that reflects the industry's evolving needs. Upcoming programs include:



Music and the Filmmaker: Partners in Storytelling, October 29, in association with TIFF, a panel discussion and reception for Canadian creative entrepreneurs looking to forge innovative opportunities through the pairing of music with film and television production. The discussion focuses on inspiring songwriting, filmmaking and storytelling, and offers insight into how music publishers, independent labels and filmmakers can be valuable collaborators. The award-winning panel includes:

Sarah Slean, Moderator, Singer-Songwriter, Composer & Actor

Jeff Barnaby, Director, Screenwriter & Composer (Blood Quantum; Rhymes for Young Ghouls)

Daniel Roher, Director (Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band; Ghosts of our Forest)

Joanne Sarazen, Screenwriter & Playwright (Tammy's Always Dying)

Rich Brisson, Sync / Licensing Manager, Cadence Music Group

John Rowley, Composer, Music Supervisor for film, television and digital media

Meet the Music Supervisors, October 29, in Toronto, a roundtable B2B speed-dating event with US and Canadian music supervisors that offers networking opportunities.



Music Tech Summit, October 30, 2019, in Toronto, an annual event that helps music publishers stay ahead of the curve by providing education about emerging technologies and sharing information about the new ways that music is used and consumed.



Create UK for songwriters, November 26 to 29, 2019, in London, England, is a song camp that connects Canadian and UK songwriters. Initiated in 2016, the camp fosters creative partnerships, collaboration and song creation in new markets. Past markets have included Denmark, Germany and the US.



Create UK B2B for publishers, November 27 to 29, 2019, offers export-ready Canadian companies an opportunity to network and gain experience in international markets. In collaboration with the Canadian Embassy in London, UK's Music Publishers Association, programming includes meetings with UK labels, publishers, music supervisors and industry organizations.



For more information about Music Publishers Canada programing, go to musicpublisher.ca.





