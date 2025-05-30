COLLEEN & AKIVA: IN CONCERT is Coming to the Randolph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the music of songwriting team Colleen & Akiva, with the help of Broadway stars and Canadian theatre icons Jake Epstein, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff, Alessandro Costantini, Stephanie Sy, Kevin Wong, Rielle Braid, Jean-Paul Parker, and pianist Mark Selby.

On June 9th at Toronto's Randolph Theatre, experience the greatest hits from composer Colleen Dauncey and lyricist Akiva Romer-Segal. Known for their irresistible melodies, dynamic lyrics and unique pop-driven storytelling, they have been named ﻿"the Canadian musical's next power duo" (The Globe & Mail) and "the future of Canadian musical theatre" (Toronto Star). Hear a wide range of songs from their musicals GROW, The Louder We Get, Bremen Rock City, Going Under, and even a preview of the much-anticipated Vinyl Cafe: The Musical premiering later this year!

have written the scores to The Louder We Get (Theatre Calgary, Segal Centre), GROW (Grand Theatre, Godspeed Festival), Bremen Rock City (Toronto Fringe) Going Under (Bravo Academy, St. Lawrence College), Scenes from the Bathhouse, Offline (Talk is Free Theatre) and upcoming Vinyl Cafe: The Musical (Citadel Theatre). They have been celebrated as "the future of Canadian musical theatre" (Toronto Star) and "the Canadian musical's next power duo" (The Globe & Mail). GROW and Bremen Rock City were shortlisted for Best Musical by the Playwrights Guild of Canada's Tom Hendry Awards, and The Louder We Get received the top honour in 2016.

