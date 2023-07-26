COC Brings Opera Out Of The Opera House With New Slate Of Community Concerts

This September, music lovers have four new opportunities to hear the acclaimed artists and musicians of the Canadian Opera Company in a series of one-hour community concerts performed across the city, as the COC showcases standout opera arias and moving instrumentals from its 2023/2024 season.

Generously sponsored by The Schulich Foundation, Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera's Greatest Hits will take place at George Weston Recital Hall in North York's Meridian Arts Centre, while the Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront Centre series will take place over two days at the Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage, lakeside in downtown Toronto.

All performances will feature the rising artists of the company's Ensemble Studio, accompanied by the COC Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.

Audiences will be treated to a range of popular selections from operas that include Beethoven's Fidelio, Puccini's La Bohème, Janáček's The Cunning Little Vixen, Mozart's Don Giovanni, Cherubini's Medea, and Donizetti's Don Pasquale. The shorter concert format is perfect for busy opera lovers as well as anyone fond of live performance or curious about classical music.

CONCERT SCHEDULE

Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera's Greatest Hits (5040 Yonge St., North York)

Thursday, September 7 at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W., Toronto)

Saturday, September 16 at 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 at 1-2 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 at 3-4 p.m.

Tickets for Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera's Greatest Hits range from $35-$100 are now on sale and available online at www.TOLive.com, and/or by phone at 416-366-7723 and 1-800-708-6754.

Admission to Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront Centre is FREE with registration at harbourfrontcentre.com/coc/2023.

Please note while the COC is an associate producer for Canadian Opera Company Presents: Opera's Greatest Hits and Canadian Opera Company at Harbourfront Centre, all related sales and customer service are managed by TO Live and Harbourfront Centre, respectively.

For more information, please visit coc.ca/CommunityConcertSeries.