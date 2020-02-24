Banjofest Rolls Back Into Guelph!



After three years of sold-out shows, Banjofest Guelph 2020 is returning for it's fourth annual March festival.

The fest is dedicated to presenting a broad range of banjo-suffused music and this year is no different, with a stellar line-up of local and international acts.





There will be Bluegrass with The Barrel Boys and Evans, Poulsen & Showman,

World Music with So Long Seven (imagine banjo, tabla and violin), and, Old-Time Banjo and Fiddle (and step-dancing) with Newberry & Verch and Allison Degroot & Tatiana Hargreaves.

All that, plus Metis Fiddle and Banjo (The Red River Ramblers), and even Cabaret (Old Time Honey) and Jug Band (Ever Lovin' Jug Band).

For the poster, schedule and ticket links have a look at our website at www.banjofest.ca





