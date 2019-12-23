Bad Dog Comedy Theatre Releases January Schedule

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre has released information on their upcoming events & shows (875 Bloor St. W. - upstairs).

See the schedule below!

NYE at the BAD DOG COMEDY THEATRE

Ring in 2020 with some of the city's top comedians at a cozy venue with a fantastic atmosphere!

8PM | NYE HOOKUP

-----

Kick the night off with our special 8pm presentation of HOOKUP - Bad Dog's best selling show. HOOKUP takes the likes and dislikes, turn-ons and turn-offs of two random audience members and turns them into a fully improvised romantic comedy. You'll hook up, break up, live the single life, and fall in love all over again without ever leaving your seat. This show always sells out and our NYE-themed night is going to be extra special! (*recommended for adult audiences)

10PM | PARTYTOWN followed by a toast at midnight

------

PROV, PILSNER, PARTY. PARTYTOWN is Toronto's longest continually running Longform improv show. Winners of the 2013 Canadian Comedy Award for Best Improv Troupe, PARTYTOWN currently consists of Andrew Bushell, Geoffrey Cork, Carson Gale, Devon Henderson, Daphney Joseph, and Leanne Miller. PARTYTOWN combines drinking games, audience interaction, and high-octane comedy to bring you a show that promises the best hangover of your life.

=====

NYE HOOKUP

Tuesday, December 31 at 8pm

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $25 online/$30 at the door

Available at the door or online at www.baddogtheatre.com

PARTYTOWN NYE Party (includes a toast at midnight)

Tuesday, December 31 at 10pm

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $30 online/$35 at the door

Available at the door or online at www.baddogtheatre.com

__________________

GLOBEHEAD 2020

18 teams of Toronto's best improvisers compete: For honour. For glory. For a ridiculous trophy.

This hotly-contested Toronto comedy tradition will feature Andrew Phung, Christy Bruce, Lindsay Mullan and Gavin Williams defending their title against a who's who of Toronto's very best improvisers including: Jan Caruana, Rob Baker, Andrew Bushell, Nicole Passmore, Tim Blair, Ron Pederson, Stacey McGunnigle, Tom Hearn, Andrea Marston and many more! Hosted by Coko Galore & Vance Gillis.

Full lineup and tournament schedule available online at: http://baddogtheatre.com/globehead-2020

GLOBEHEAD 2020

Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm

January 3 - February 1

(Semi-Finals: January 24 & 25; Wild Card: January 31; FINALS: February 1)

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $10-20; limited number of $80 All Access Passes available

Tickets are available at the door or online at http://baddogtheatre.com/globehead

__________________

ROSES & THORNS

Roses & Thorns takes the audience's highs and lows and transforms them into hilarious - and hopeful - improvised comedy. The perfect cure for the winter blues, featuring a stellar cast including: Ann Pornel, Liz Johnston, Nadine Djoury, Sarah Hillier, Paloma Nuñez, Connor Low, Cihang Ma, Ken Hall, Andy Assaf and Jess Bryson.

Roses & Thorns

Fridays at 9:30pm

January 10, 17, 24 & 31

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $15 / $10 students & arts workers

Available at the door or online at www.baddogtheatre.com

__________________

THE EARLY SHOW

See the future of Toronto comedy today! Bad Dog's Saturday-night lineup kicks off with the Bad Dog Featured Players performing a brand new unscripted comedy show every week. Starring: Carley Thorne, Freddie Rivas, Bita Joudaki, Kate Fenton, Rob Lewin, Patrick Murray, Cihang Ma, Rob Lewin, Rosh Abdullah, Tyra Banda, Dana Puddicombe, Amanda Cogan, Geoff Cork & Randl Morales.

The Early Show

Saturdays at 7pm

January 4 - May 23

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $5 (or free with the purchase of a ticket to Theatresports)

Available at the door or online at www.baddogtheatre.com

__________________

HOOKUP

HOOKUP takes the likes and dislikes, turn-ons and turn-offs of two random audience members and turns them into a fully improvised romantic comedy. You'll hook up, break up, live the single life, and fall in love all over again without ever leaving your seat. Directed by Paul Bates and featuring a rotating cast that includes Christy Bruce, Nigel Downer, Liz Johnston, Kris Siddiqi, Ashley Botting, Alastair Forbes, Paloma Nuñez, Andrew Bushell, Stacey McGunnigle, Jess Bryson, Conor Bradbury, Kirsten Rasmussen, Christian Smith & Tom Hearn.

HOOKUP

Saturdays at 9:30pm

January 4 - ongoing (open-ended run)

Location: Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (875 Bloor St. W - upstairs)

Tickets: $20 / $15 students and arts workers

Available at the door or online at www.baddogtheatre.com





