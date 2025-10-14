BIJURIYA to be Presented at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Up next at Buddies in Bad Times is a presentation of Gabriel Dharmoo's Bijuriya. Dharmoo is a composer and experimental vocalist. Bijuriya is a drag artist engaging with South Asian culture. Gabriel values innovation and risk taking as he navigates Eurocentric artistic scenes, while Bijuriya seeks to touch the hearts of fellow brown queers. Together, Gabriel and Bijuriya embody different facets of the same individual, engaging in an interplay of duality that delves into the hybrid, multifaceted layers that coexist within their identity. Bijuriya the show runs for four nights only from November 26 to 29.

Through an exuberant medley of drag and humour, as well as an eclectic array of musical genres - from original pop tunes to Bollywood soundtracks - Bijuriya playfully examines the role of vocality in self-expression, utilizing song, speech, and lip-syncing as tools for exploring cultural identity.

"As many scenes from my show can attest, I think drag artists have agency to spin, or reinterpret the artforms they have a cultural connection with," says Dharmoo. "My drag refers to classical/traditional musics of South Asian origins, Bollywood music, and experimental sound practices that seek to push the boundaries of music. I want my drag to reference my intersecting musical identities without compromise, and to be generous, honest, and subversive."

The creative team includes: Vladimir Cara, technical direction; Jon Cleveland, lighting design; Michael Tonus, assistant to lighting designer; Gabriel Dharmoo, sound design; Bijuriya + Gabriel Dharmoo, original songs; Bijuriya on voice, cello, steel pan, harmonium; Gabriel Ledoux, electric guitar; Vidita Kanniks, additional vocals; Bijuriya, Julie Pichette, Angela Rassenti, costume design; and Heaven Genderfck + Keith Fernandez, wigs.