An Evening With Samin Nosrat Comes to Massey Hall

Massey Hall will present New York Times best-selling author and host of the beloved Netflix series, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Nosrat will be in Toronto on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage to celebrate the release of her latest cookbook, GOOD THINGS (available September 2025).

Spend an uplifting evening with Samin Nosrat as she discusses her new book, GOOD THINGS, on stage with a local host. Samin will share stories around the inspiration for the cookbook, her development and selection of the recipes, and the culinary rituals she shares with close friends. In an evening about creativity and connection, Samin will remind us how cooking can not only nourish our bodies but also satiate our desire for kinship and community.

In 2017, chef and writer Samin Nosrat shared her simple but revolutionary cooking philosophy with us in Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. She then adapted the lessons of the #1 New York Times Bestseller into a beloved limited series of the same name for Netflix. And during the pandemic, she launched the Home Cooking podcast with Hrishikesh Hirway, sharing both her depth of knowledge and her joy for cooking with fans across the world. Over the years, Samin has become a trusted kitchen companion to millions of fans through her warm and endearing and deeply human approach to cooking, its processes, and its pleasures.

On September 16, 2025, Random House will publish Samin's eagerly awaited follow-up to Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, a cookbook titled GOOD THINGS: RECIPES AND RITUALS TO SHARE WITH THE PEOPLE YOU LOVE. GOOD THINGS offers more than 125 of her favourite recipes – simply put, the things she most loves to cook for herself and her friends – and infuses them with her trademark blend of warmth, creativity, and precision.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

