All Things Go Festival Expands to Toronto in October

All Things Go has announced its expansion to Toronto with a new festival taking place on Saturday, October 4th and Sunday, October 5th, anchored at the Budweiser Stage. The lineup - true to All Things Go’s core identity - will be revealed soon.

The expansion to Toronto, Canada, continues the steady growth of All Things Go, which in 2024 simultaneously celebrated 10 years of the festival in the Washington DC area and launched a New York festival. In 2025, the Washington, DC and New York editions will each expand from 2 days to 3 days.

All Things Go has continued to grow in scale, ambition, and attendance - while staying true to its mission to intentionally focus on female and non-binary-led lineups, and its ongoing commitment to cultivating diverse, inclusive spaces within the music community. For the inaugural All Things Go Toronto Festival, the ATG team is partnering with Live Nation Women to deliver the best possible festival experience for fans.

The weekend before ATG Toronto, All Things Go returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and Forest Hills Stadium in New York with another stacked lineup highlighting female and LGBTQ+ artists, including Doechii, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, The Marías, Remi Wolf, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, and Rachel Chinouriri. Take a look at the full New York lineup here.

About All Things Go:

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, renowned for its innovative approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. At the heart of the festival is a passionate and inclusive fan community known as "The Besties," embodying the festival’s commitment to diversity and belonging. Recognized nationally, All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured prominently in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

Photo credit: All Things Go

