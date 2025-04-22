All Things Go 2025 Unveils New York Lineup with Doechii, Lola Young & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All Things Go Festival 2025 has revealed the lineup of the 2nd New York edition, with headliners including Doechii, the returning ATG alum Lucy Dacus, and Clairo. The expanded three-day event features a total of 24 artists, including The Marías, Remi Wolf, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, and Rachel Chinouriri.

Set for Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue, Forest Hills Stadium. The fan presale is set for Thursday, April 24 @ 10am, and the public on sale is Friday, April 25. Tickets will be available here.

All Things Go has once again partnered with Spotify EQUAL, Spotify's Global Music Program that amplifies and celebrates the work of women creators around the world, for a takeover of the official EQUAL US playlist. Listeners can now visit the EQUAL US playlist on Spotify to hear tracks from all of the featured festival lineup artists. Visit the EQUAL Hub on Spotify for more, and stay tuned for additional festival content on @Spotify.

Last year, the festival expanded to New York for the first time, featuring performances by Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, and more, all to a sold-out audience. All Things Go consistently strives to deliver a unique and diverse lineup while elevating the voices of underrepresented artists. This year's All Things Go Festival lineup promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres, with the majority of artists identifying as women or non-binary.

Newcomers, in particular, are always warmly welcomed by the avid, curious, and dedicated ATG audience. All Things Go fosters a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given ATG loving and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella”, “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza.” The upcoming year’s festival is set to be its biggest yet.

ALL THINGS GO 2025 @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Lucy Dacus

Djo

Gigi Perez

Rachel Chinouriri

Maude Latour

The Aces

Sarah Kinsley

Goldie Boutilier

Gates open at 11:30AM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Doechii

Remi Wolf

Lola Young

Griff

Peach PRC

MICHELLE

Alemeda

Sunday 1994

Gates open at 11:30AM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Clairo

The Marías

The Last Dinner Party

Paris Paloma

Blondshell

G Flip

Joy Oladukon

hey, nothing

Gates open at 11:30AM

Photo credit: All Things Go Festival Alive Coverage