37th Annual Toronto Fringe Reveals Venue List

Toronto Fringe has announced the full slate of venues that will host over 100 indie productions across the city during the 37th annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 2-13, 2025. Toronto Fringe will release full programming and box office information on June 4, 2025.

Toronto Fringe previously announced five performance venues in one building as a new festival hub for 2025 at Soulpepper Theatre, including Soulpepper's Michael Young Theatre, Tank House Theatre, RBC Finance Studio, TD Finance Studio, and the Kevin & Roger Garland Cabaret. All five KidsFest shows will take place in Soulpepper's Kevin & Roger Garland Cabaret.

Additional Toronto Fringe venues will include: Alumnae Theatre Mainspace, Native Earth's Aki Studio, Videocabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre, Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse, Tarragon Theatre Extraspace, and Tarragon Theatre Solo Room.

Unconventional Venues will include: The Performing Arts Lodge Crest Theatre Green Room; Artists' Play; Rafos Hall, East End United; A Space Gallery; Cinecyle; The Puppy Sphere, The Burroughes Building; Sweet Action Theatre; Tallulah's Cabaret at Buddies in Bad Times; The Canadian Music Centre; and Heliconian Club.

The Fringe Hub & Patio will host free events and community gatherings in Soulpepper Theatre's Garland Cabaret, atrium, and outdoor courtyard as well as across the lane at Old Flame Brewery including the annual Artist Parade, Comedy Night, Fringe Karaoke, Silent Disco, Awards Night and more. Audiences and artists alike can take advantage of indoor/outdoor bars and snacks from Soulpepper Theatre, plus a wide variety of “Fringer Foods” discounts throughout the Distillery District.

The Next Stage Series will feature four shows including Justice for Maurice Henry Carter, and BABZ JOHNSTON: Songs by a WANNABE at Michael Young Theatre, and Have Fun Kids, and Siranoush at Tank House Theatre. “This series has been curated to highlight artists who are ready for the next stage of their careers, and we are so excited to give them this platform during the Fringe Festival for the first time,” said Rachel Kennedy, Executive Director, Co-Lead of the Toronto Fringe.

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.

