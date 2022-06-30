2 ROBS, 1 CUP Comes to The Toronto Fringe 2022

Vikki Velenosi, the creative mind behind The Princess of Porn: The Musical and Real Actors. Not People. is back at the Toronto Fringe with a new full-length one woman show. Join this dynamic, hilarious and boundary-bending storyteller as she holds nothing back in her personal stories about love relationships, growing up in the 90's and great, big, hard, messy mistakes.

Vikki Velenosi has been creating, producing and performing at the Toronto Fringe for the last decade. Along with her business, Space Space Revolution, she has been a pillar of Toronto's performing arts community, since 2012. She can't wait for you to see the show she wrote about poop.

Performances

Thursday, July 7 - 7:45 PM

Saturday, July 9 - 3:00 PM

Monday, July 11 - 4:00 PM

Wednesday, July 13 - 4:15 PM

Thursday, July 14 - 2:15 PM

Friday, July 15 - 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 16 - 8:15 PM

Running time: 60 minutes