& JULIET Toronto To Hold Open Call for Singers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting begins this month for the new Canadian sit-down production of the internationally acclaimed, smash hit musical comedy & Juliet with an open call for singers. & Juliet will play Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, beginning performances in December 2025. The new production will be cast by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

The production is seeking strong singers who move well, from late teens to mid 40's. Singers of all genders and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to attend this open call.

The open call for singers will be held on Sunday November 24, 2024 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto (2nd floor), sign in from 9AM – 1PM. Please note that CAEA members will be seen first. More information about & Juliet casting is available at mirvish.com

About & Juliet

With a book by Toronto's own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production's full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements).

& Juliet premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November 2019. At the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, & Juliet received 9 nominations and won 3 awards. Following a pre-Broadway summer run in 2022 in Toronto, & Juliet opened at New York's Stephen Sondheim Theatre in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out crowds and break box office records.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will play in more than 30 cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Comments