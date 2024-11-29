Five Toronto Theatre Companies Join Three-Year Creative Collaboration Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Artistic and Executive leaders of Soulpepper Theatre, Bad Hats Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Obsidian Theatre, and the Toronto Fringe have announced a Creative Collaboration Initiative that will evolve over the next three years. In response to challenges in the performing arts sector and building on strong existing relationships, these five dynamic organizations are committing to collaborating on creative and capacity sharing projects that will help each company thrive and create a centralized hub of artistic activity for audiences to discover.



As part of its 2024-2027 transformation plan, Stories for a Stronger City, Soulpepper is throwing open its doors to artists and audiences alike, increasing artistic activity in its venue and launching accessible programs that combat isolation and loneliness in Toronto. A major pillar of this plan is to open its venue to the wider artistic community and build new relationships that will give audiences even more stories to explore.



This Creative Collaboration Initiative focuses on community-building, shared capacity and creative cross-pollination, while allowing each organization to retain its unique artistic identity and autonomy. In practice, the initiative will include co-productions and presentations at Soulpepper Theatre, co-commissioning of new works, audience development and co-marketing initiatives, and a commitment for each partner company to amplify the work of the others. Each company will continue to present their own productions at any venue they choose and be free to collaborate with any other company.



Several collaborative projects are already underway, include:

The Toronto Fringe Festival creating a new festival hub at Soulpepper Theatre starting in 2025, with future plans to activate the Historic Distillery District and surrounding areas;

Building on the success of Three Sisters in February 2024, Obsidian Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre are co-producing the World Premiere of Table For Two by Akosua Amo-Adem in early 2025;

Alongside Crow’s Theatre and TO Live, The Musical Stage Company and Soulpepper are presenting the Canadian Premiere of A Strange Loop in spring 2025;

Following the incredible success of several productions since 2017, including the multi-award-winning Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, Bad Hats is developing a soon to be announced new production to be presented in late 2025.

The Creative Collaboration Initiative is an open invitation to Toronto audiences to discover Canada’s most exciting theatrical works produced by some of the city's leading theatre companies and build a new model for collaboration that will serve the arts sector for years to come. Further projects and collaborations will be announced in the coming months.



"As we embark on this journey together, we’re not just strengthening our respective institutions; we’re working to create a cultural ecosystem where collaboration fuels growth" says Soulpepper Artistic Director, Weyni Mengesha.



"As long-time collaborators of Soulpepper, we're thrilled to welcome these new companies into the fold and look forward to learning from them while creating new, meaningful work alongside these brilliant artists in this exceptional cohort of creators and arts leaders." noted Bad Hats Theatre Leaders, Fiona Sauder, Matt Pilipiak, and Victor Pokinko.

"As The Musical Stage Company endeavors to drive the evolution of musical theatre, we can't think of more exciting and relevant organizations to collaborate with at this critical moment in Canadian theatre history." said Kate Supleve, Co-Executive Director of The Musical Stage Company. "We're eager to unearth new and unique ways of working together for our community, to reimagine how we bring theatre to the city of Toronto and introduce new audiences to the magic that happens when music and storytelling collide."

“This partnership represents a significant step towards further amplifying Black voices on Toronto’s stages, allowing us to build new bridges within our community and beyond, sharing stories that resonate and connect us all." said Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Artistic Director of Obsidian Theatre Company.



"Community is at the heart of what Fringe is, and this commitment to collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in the power of diverse voices and accessible theatre. We’re so excited to create our new festival hub through this initiative, where we’re creating new avenues for artists to reach audiences in fresh, impactful ways." noted Toronto Fringe Executive Director & Co-Lead, Rachel Kennedy.

